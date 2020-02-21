A wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The findings are encouraging to those banking on Americans’ trust in the health officials who are ordering quarantines and travel restrictions to contain the virus first detected in China.
“Our ability to control the virus hangs on people’s willingness to accept the advice of health authorities,” said Jennifer Nuzzo of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore. If the virus spreads more widely, public trust will become even more important, Nuzzo said.
News of the coronavirus outbreak is pervasive, with about half saying they have heard or read a lot about it. People who say they’ve heard a lot about the outbreak are more likely to say they’re very concerned about it than people who have heard less than that, but high levels of concern are still rare.
Like many Americans, Chris Harris of Iowa City, Iowa, is keeping up with the news, but is not worried about the new coronavirus. He’s more worried about influenza.
“I don’t want to miss work,” said Harris, a 51-year-old certified financial planner who’s had his annual flu shot. “I’d be out for a few days and it would put me farther behind.”
Comparable shares of Americans — roughly 2 in 10 — say they are very worried about getting the coronavirus and the flu.