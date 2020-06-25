WASHINGTON — A Republican policing bill stalled out Wednesday, blocked by Senate Democrats who dismissed it as meager “crumbs” in a vote that signals the collapse for now of Congress’s efforts to respond to mass demonstrations over the killings of Black people.
With a tally fell that almost exclusively along party lines, Congress reached a familiar impasse despite public outcry over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Americans. Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes.
But in the stalemate, Democrats and Republicans are blaming each other as a generational crisis over racial injustice and police tactics explodes outside the doors.
“I’m frustrated,” said Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator and the author of the GOP legislation.
“The issue is, do we matter?” he asked, echoing the words of the Black Lives Matter movement, during an impassioned Senate speech that drew applause from his colleagues. “We said no today.”
The outlook ahead is uncertain, as Democrats press forward Thursday with a House vote on their bill, a more sweeping package that is certain to be approved. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to try again before the July 4 recess. Yet swift action seems difficult.
With the standoff, the parties are settled into their political comfort zones, even if they are displeased with the actual outcome.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., brushed aside the GOP bill as inadequate crumbs that don’t respond to a movement that stretches from Emmett Till to Rodney King to today.
“We are part of a movement that started a long time ago and this movement will not be deterred,” Harris said.
She urged colleagues to “let the beginning be today” and start new talks toward a better bill.