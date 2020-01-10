WASHINGTON | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will take steps next week to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, ending Democrats’ blockade of President Donald Trump’s Senate trial.
In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said Friday she was proud of their ‘’courage and patriotism” and warned that senators now have a choice as they consider the charges of abuse and obstruction against the president.
“In an impeachment trial, every Senator takes an oath to do ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws,’’ Pelosi wrote. ”Every Senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the President or the Constitution.”
The move could mean the trial starts as soon as next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday afternoon that the Senate is “anxious to get started” and “we’ll get about it as soon as we can.”
Soon after Pelosi sent out the letter, Trump criticized her in an interview with Laura Ingraham of FOX News. He said that it was “ridiculous” that she withheld the articles.
“She should have sent them a long time ago. It just belittles the process,” Trump said. “Nancy Pelosi will go down as the least successful speaker of the House in the history of our nation.”