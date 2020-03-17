News briefs 3/18/2020

All 50 states now have virus cases: West Virginia the last
CHARLESTON, W.Va. | All 50 U.S. states now have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as West Virginia's governor announced the first positive test in his state on Tuesday evening.
Gov. Jim Justice said the person with the virus is in the state's Eastern Panhandle, a region close to Washington, D.C., though he didn't disclose the county where it was reported. Health officials said later the person was not in a hospital.
Justice used a televised address to announce new restrictions, ordering bars, restaurants and casinos to close with the exception of carry-out food services. He did not address delivery services.
"This is real and it's really concerning," the governor said.
Moments before he went on camera and while the audio was turned on, Justice loudly cleared his throat, then whispered jokingly, “I've got the virus.” The portion of the video before he went on camera was later deleted.
Iraqi officials say rockets strike Baghdad's Green Zone
BAGHDAD | At least three rockets struck Baghdad's fortified Green Zone near the American Embassy late Tuesday, a day after an attack on a training base south of Baghdad where U.S.-led coalition troops and NATO trainers were present, Iraqi security officials said. It was the fourth such attack in the span of a week.
At least three rockets struck the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government and home to several foreign embassies, two Iraqi security officials said. Myles Caggins, spokesman for the coalition, said the rockets fell at least 1.2 miles from the embassy.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Ex-Scottish leader begins defense against sex crimes claims
LONDON | Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond denounced some of the sex-crimes charges against him as “deliberate fabrications for a political purpose" as he began giving evidence at his trial on Tuesday.
Salmond told the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday that he had a "consensual sexual liaison" with a woman who alleges he tried to rape her.
Salmond, 65, denies 13 sex-crime allegations against nine women. One charge by another woman was dropped Monday.
A former Scottish government official, who is being referred to as Woman H, previously told the court she felt "hunted" by Salmond moments before an alleged attempted rape in the first minister's official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, in June 2014. She also said she had been sexually assaulted by him the previous month when he allegedly kissed her face, neck and touched her legs.
US revises passenger safety rules for autonomous vehicles
DETROIT | The U.S. government is coming out with new regulations aimed at changing automotive passenger safety standards that could be barriers to autonomous vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s seeking comment on proposed updated standards to account for vehicles that don’t have manual controls such as steering wheels or brake pedals. Autonomous vehicles also may not have drivers sitting in the traditional driver’s seat.
The proposal would revise requirements and test procedures, the agency said in a statement Tuesday. It also would clarify that passenger protection standard standards don’t apply to vehicles made specifically to carry goods and not people.
“We do not want regulations enacted long before the development of automated technologies to present an unintended and unnecessary barrier against innovation and improved highway safety,” NHTSA Acting Administrator James Owens said in the statement.
Lyle Waggoner, foil on 'The Carol Burnett Show,' dies at 84
LOS ANGELES | Lyle Waggoner, who used his good looks to comic effect on "The Carol Burnett Show," partnered with a superhero on "Wonder Woman" and was the first centerfold for Playgirl magazine, died Tuesday. He was 84.
Waggoner, who was battling cancer, died peacefully Tuesday at his Los Angeles-area home with his wife of 60 years, Sharon, at his side, according to a family statement.
