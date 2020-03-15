News briefs 3/16/2020

Christchurch marks anniversary of mosque shootings
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand | People in the New Zealand city of Christchurch honored the 51 worshipers who were killed in a mass shooting a year ago in small but poignant ways Sunday, after a planned national memorial event was canceled due to fears it might spread the new coronavirus.
Outside the Al Noor mosque, dozens of leather-clad bikers from the Tu Tangata club performed a traditional Maori haka. They were welcomed by mosque imam Gamal Fouda, who said people of all beliefs and cultures were stopping to pay their respects, and they were all united as New Zealanders.
One of those who survived the shooting at the Linwood mosque was Mazharuddin Syed Ahmed, who said that marking anniversaries was not typically a Muslim tradition but they were doing it so the wider community could grieve and remember. He said the shootings had provoked an outpouring of love and compassion.
“Of course, we lost our loved friends, family, people and community,” he said. “But we are also seeing so much good has come out of it. So looking at the positive part of that. Today, it is such a privilege to be in this country.”
Netanyahu rival Gantz chosen to form new Israeli government
JERUSALEM | Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz will be given the first opportunity to form a new government after an inconclusive national election this month, the country’s president said Sunday, raising questions about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future.
The decision by President Reuven Rivlin was announced by his office after he consulted with leaders of all of the parties elected to parliament. He will formally designate Gantz with the task on Monday and give him a month to cobble together a governing coalition.
The political wrangling comes at a sensitive time. Netanyahu has been leading the country as it confronts a growing coronavirus threat, with over 200 cases diagnosed and the number quickly rising. Netanyahu also faces serious legal troubles as he prepares to go on trial to face corruption charges.
Explosion in Lagos kills at least 15, Nigerians probe cause
LAGOS, Nigeria | An explosion hit Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos early Sunday, killing at least 15 people and sparking search-and- rescue efforts to save people still trapped in collapsed buildings, emergency officials said.
The explosion in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos was heard several kilometers (miles) away. It destroyed more than 50 buildings, which either collapsed or caught fire, in three different neighborhoods, according to Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency.
Fires were spreading to nearby oil pipelines, so there were fears of more damage or explosions. The death toll was expected to rise because residents said some people remained trapped in collapsed buildings.
“Fifteen bodies have been recovered, including a whole family of four who were heading to church before they were cut short in the explosion," Farinloye said.
At least two people have also been rescued alive, he said. One building is a school where injured children have been pulled from the rubble, some covered in blood.
Happy 200th birthday to Maine, but virus zaps the party
AUGUSTA, Maine | Mainers have a special bond with Massachusetts that’s friendly for the most part. What Mainer doesn't love the Boston Red Sox, after all?
But it wasn't always so. Maine became a state by splitting from Massachusetts, gaining independence 200 years ago at a time when residents were smarting over Massachusetts' decision not to defend the Maine territory in the War of 1812.
The state marked the bicentennial of Maine's liberation from Massachusetts on March 15, 1820 — but without a birthday party.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the state's bicentennial committee to postpone Sunday's celebration in Augusta that was supposed to kick off activities that will continue through the year, including plans for a big parade in May and the arrival of tall ships in late June.
But Gov. Janet Mills didn't let the milestone go unnoticed. “Maine has a proud and storied history. As we celebrate ‘statehood day’ during our bicentennial year, let us reflect on that history and recommit ourselves to the values that shape us as a state and as a people," the governor said.
