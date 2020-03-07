First lady pushes back on critics of her tennis tweet
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. | Melania Trump pushed back Saturday after photos she tweeted of herself overseeing a White House construction project generated an online backlash.
“I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities,” the first lady said in a new tweet. She included a hashtag for Be Best, her program to teach children to be civil online.
On Thursday, the first lady tweeted a series of pics, including two of herself wearing a hard hat while reviewing blueprints for the construction of a tennis pavilion on the south grounds.
Critics lashed out, with some saying the photos were insensitive during the global coronavirus scare. Others referenced President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in their comments.
Authorities await autopsy in case of missing girl
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. | Authorities are awaiting autopsy results after remains of a missing 15-month-old girl were believed to be found in Tennessee.
At a press conference Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said they believed they found the remains of Evelyn Mae Boswell earlier that evening.
The discovery appears to end a 17-day search across three states for the missing toddler. An Amber Alert was issued more than two weeks ago, but authorities have said she hadn’t been seen since at least December.
The remains are being sent for autopsy and positive identification, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. Authorities acting on a tip found the remains on a property in Blountville that is owned by a relative of Evelyn’s mother, the sheriff said.
McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies
NEW YORK | McCoy Tyner, the groundbreaking and influential jazz pianist and the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, has died. He was 81.
Tyner’s family confirmed the death in a statement released on social media Friday. No more details were provided.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of jazz legend, Alfred “McCoy” Tyner. McCoy was an inspired musician who devoted his life to his art, his family and his spirituality,” the statement read. “McCoy Tyner’s music and legacy will continue to inspire fans and future talent for generations to come.”
SpaceX launches supplies, nails 50th rocket landing
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. | SpaceX successfully launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing.
The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station. Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a dramatic midnight landing back at Cape Canaveral, its return accompanied by sonic booms.
“And the Falcon has landed for the 50th time in SpaceX history!” SpaceX engineer Jessica Anderson announced amid cheers at Mission Control. “What an amazing live view all the way to touchdown.”
The Dragon capsule, meanwhile, hurtled toward a Monday rendezvous with the space station.
Greek villagers enlisted to catch migrants at border
AMORIO, Greece | Over the years, villagers who live near Greece’s border with Turkey got used to seeing small groups of people enter their country illegally. The Greek residents often offered the just-arrived newcomers a bite to eat and directed them to the nearest police or railway station.
But the warm welcomes wore off. When Turkey started channeling thousands of people to Greece, insisting that its ancient regional rival and NATO ally receive them as refugees, the Greek government sealed the border and rushed police and military reinforcements to help hold back the flood.
Greeks in the border region rallied behind the expanding border force, collecting provisions and offering any possible contribution to what is seen as a national effort to stop a Turkish-spurred incursion.
