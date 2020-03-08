News briefs 3/9/2020

Nashville church worships in the rubble after deadly tornado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Bobbie Harris, 79, lost her rental home, her job and her church when a deadly tornado struck her community in North Nashville. But all she could think about was her blessings.
“Through it all, God is good,” Harris said.
Harris joined other members of Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday to worship just outside the ruins of the church, which has been in the community for 135 years. The roofs of their two church buildings are gone, ripped away by strong winds early Tuesday.
The church pitched a tent in the parking lot and the congregants gathered to sing, pray and hold hands in what the church called “worship in the rubble.” Even contractors who were busily trying to replace downed power lines paused and took off their hard hats as Pastor Jacques Boyd led the congregation in prayer on the sunny, windy morning.
The National Weather Service has said at least six tornadoes hit middle Tennessee during last week's storms that killed 24 people and caused massive damage in parts of Middle Tennessee.
Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting
CLEVELAND | At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted late Saturday following a fight at a party in Cleveland, Ohio, attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said.
A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when Cleveland police officers responded to an address in a neighborhood on the city's east side at about 11:30 p.m. Police said many other victims left the scene in private vehicles and began to arrive at various hospitals.
Police said they learned there had been a party there party attended by “multiple motorcycle clubs." A fight broke out and some people were ejected from the party, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back.
6 killed in Alpine avalanches in Austria
BERLIN | Six people were killed in two separate avalanches in the Austrian Alps on Sunday, Austrian authorities said.
Five snowshoers who were hiking in central Austria were hit by one avalanche at about 9:30 a.m., Austria's APA news agency reported. Several people witnessed the avalanche and immediately informed emergency services, but the hikers, believed to be from the Czech Republic, were already dead by the time rescuers got to them.
There had been high winds and heavy snowfall in the area over the past few days, leading to the avalanche.
Bill would lift yoga ban in schools, but don't say namaste
MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama lawmakers might lift a decades-old ban on yoga in public schools, but the bill would keep the greeting “namaste” on the forbidden list.
The bill by Rep. Jeremy Gray, a Democratic legislator from Opelika, is on the proposed debate agenda Tuesday in the Alabama House of Representatives.
The bill says that local school systems can decide if they want to teach yoga, poses and stretches. However, the moves and exercises taught to students must have exclusively English names, according to the legislation. It would also prohibit the use of chanting, mantras and teaching the greeting "namaste."
Harris endorses Biden; Jesse Jackson backs Sanders
WASHINGTON | Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden on Sunday and said she would "do everything in my power'' to help elect him, becoming the latest dropout from the Democratic race for president to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination.
The decision by the California senator who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump further solidifies the Democratic establishment's move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success. Her endorsements comes before the next round of primaries, with six states voting Tuesday, including Michigan and Mississippi.
Sanders, a Vermont senator, countered with his own major endorsement on Sunday, announcing that civil rights icon Jesse Jackson was formally backing him.
