News briefs 3/23/2020

Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for virus, forcing quarantines
WASHINGTON | Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first case of COVID-19 in the Senate and raising fears about the further transmission of the virus among Republicans at the Capitol.
Paul, an eye surgeon, went into quarantine Sunday after learning his results. He said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.
His announcement led Utah's two GOP senators — Mike Lee and Mitt Romney — to place themselves into quarantine, stepping away from negotiations as the Senate worked on a $1.4 trillion economic rescue package for the coronavirus crisis. At least five senators, including Paul, were in self-quarantine Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
"The coronavirus has hit the Senate today,'' said McConnell, R-Ky. "It's not just back in our states but right here in the Senate.''
Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus
BERLIN | German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Merkel, 65, was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
He said that Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. About 93,800 people have recovered, mostly in China.
Seibert said in a statement that Merkel would undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.
Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown
ZAGREB, Croatia | A strong earthquake in Croatia on Sunday caused panic, the evacuation of hospitals and widespread damage including to the capital's iconic cathedral — all amid a partial coronavirus lockdown.
A 15-year-old was reported to be in critical condition and 16 other people were injured, authorities said.
The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the 5.3 earthquake struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6:23 a.m. The epicenter was 4 miles north of Zagreb at a depth of 6 miles.
N. Korea says Trump's letter offers anti-virus cooperation
SEOUL, South Korea | President Donald Trump sent a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seeking to maintain good relations and offering cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Kim’s sister said Sunday.
The latest correspondence came as Kim observed the firing of tactical guided weapons over the weekend, drawing criticism from South Korea, as nuclear talks remain deadlocked.
In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, Kim’s sister and senior ruling party official, Kim Yo Jong, praised Trump for sending the letter at a time when “big difficulties and challenges lie ahead in the way of developing ties" between the countries.
In the letter, she said Trump explained his plan to “propel the relations between the two countries ... and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work,” an apparent reference to the global coronavirus outbreak. She said her brother expressed his gratitude for Trump's letter.