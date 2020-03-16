News briefs 3/17/2020

Biden wins Washington primary, capturing 5 out of 6 states
WASHINGTON | Joe Biden has been declared the winner of last week's Democratic presidential primary in Washington state, giving him victories in five out of six states that voted March 10.
After nearly a week of counting votes, the former vice president on Monday held onto a small lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders that turned out to be insurmountable.
Washington was a state that Sanders had been hoping to win. In 2016, he won more than two-thirds of the delegates from the Washington caucuses over Hillary Clinton.
Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts, and those results might not be calculated until the election is certified by the secretary of state’s office, which could be as late as March 27.
Biden won four other states last Tuesday: Missouri, Mississippi, Michigan and Idaho. Sanders won North Dakota.
In Washington, Democrats used he vote-by-mail presidential primary — moved up this year from May — for the first time to allocate delegates instead of the smaller caucuses used in previous years.
Four states — Arizona, Ohio, Illinois and Florida — are scheduled to hold primaries on Tuesday.
Sheriff: North Carolina man kills 6 relatives and himself
PITTSBORO, N.C. | A 66-year-old man fatally shot six relatives in a small North Carolina community over the weekend, then killed himself, authorities said Monday.
The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon in the Moncure area of Chatham County, the county sheriff's office said in a statement. Evidence indicates that Larry Don Ray shot and killed the six others before turning the gun on himself, Lt. Sara Pack, an agency spokeswoman, said in a statement. Ray was found among the dead. Authorities said they're still investigating a possible motive.
The sheriff's office described the area as a “quiet, close-knit community where violence is out of the norm.” Moncure is a community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.
The victims were identified as Jeanie Ray, 67, Helen Mason, 93; Ellis Mansfield, 73; Lisa Mansfield, 54; John Paul Sanderford, 41; and Nicole Sanderford, 39.
“To lose any family member is devastating, but to lose several at once to unexpected violence is unimaginable," Sheriff Mike Roberson said in a statement. "There are no words to describe the sense of loss we feel as a community in the wake of this terrible event.”
Authorities released the tape of a 911 call late Monday afternoon.
“There’s a guy in my house shooting right now,” the caller can be heard saying on the tape obtained by The News & Observer, later adding: “Please get somebody here to the house"
The person tells the operator that his father and mother were in the house and that he heard around six shots. The caller remained on the line until officers arrived. It wasn't immediately clear what relation he or his parents were to the gunman.
On Monday, Mark Childress told the newspaper that his brother’s daughter, son-in-law and mother-in-law were killed.
“Right now, they’re still in shock, and they don’t want to talk to anybody,” Childress said of the surviving family members.
Anna Wintour: Met Gala postponed due to the virus outbreak
NEW YORK | One of fashion's biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, host Anna Wintour said Monday on Vogue's website.
The magazine's editor-in-chief dropped the news into the bottom of a post she wrote endorsing Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in which she excoriates President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis.
As for the gala, it will not be held on its usual date, the first Monday in May, due to the “unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors,” she said.
The event is one of the starriest events of the year: Attendees last year included Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.
This year's exhibition, "About Time: Fashion and Duration," is to trace the history of fashion from 1870 to the present in celebration of the museum's 150th anniversary. Among the celebrity hosts previously announced are Lin Manuel-Miranda, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone.
The gala raises money for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Exhibit and opens the institute's spring exhibition, which will also be delayed.
The Met itself announced last Thursday it was closing “until further notice” after two employees showed symptoms of the virus that has spread quickly around the globe, stalling millions of lives and shutting down workplaces and institutions.
The museum will remain closed through April 4, a museum spokesperson said Monday in an email, adding "all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Detainees walk out of cells, into voting booths in Chicago
CHICAGO | Sirjerathan Wilson never thought it was worth the trouble to vote and never had. But inside Cook County Jail, Wilson sees it differently: voting is a chance to remind himself that his opinion matters and to show his family that he's doing more than just letting one day bleed into the next.
“I felt good," said Wilson, 28, who has been locked up on gun charges for seven months. "I felt like I was doing something right.”
Wilson is among over 1,200 detainees at the county lockup in Chicago doing something new in Illinois and, except for one small pilot at a women's jail in California, something that may never have been undertaken in any jail in the United States. They are casting their ballots in a polling place set up right inside the jail.
A state law enacted last summer requires that Illinois' 20,000 pretrial detainees be given the opportunity to vote. That means absentee ballots must be distributed in every jail in the state. But the law also requires that any county with more than 3 million residents set up voting machines in the jail. Cook was the only county to qualify.
Mother of California terrorist pleads to destroying evidence
RIVERSIDE, Calif. | The mother of a terrorist who killed 14 people in a 2015 attack on a holiday party in California pleaded guilty Monday to destroying evidence, a government official said.
Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles, said Rafia Shareef of Corona entered the plea in federal court in Riverside in a plea agreement.
Authorities earlier this month announced the deal for Shareef over her shredding a map her son may have used to plan the massacre.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15. She is expected to receive no more than 18 months in prison.
Shareef's son, Syed Farook, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, opened fire with semiautomatic rifles on a gathering of San Bernardino County employees. The attackers were later killed in a police shootout.