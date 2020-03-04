Noose placed on
Wisconsin brewery shooter’s locker in 2015
MADISON, Wis. | Someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of a Wisconsin brewery employee who opened fire on his co-workers last week, the brewery operator said Wednesday. Police quickly warned that it’s too early to conclude that racism was a factor in the attack.
Anthony Ferrill, an electrician at the sprawling Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee, fatally shot five co-workers before killing himself on the campus last week. His motive remains unknown. Ferrill was black. Four of the victims were white. The fifth was Latino.
Milwaukee police said in a statement Wednesday that detectives still are investigating and so far “neither race nor racism has been identified as a factor in this incident.” They also said they haven’t yet found anything that suggests the victims were involved in any racist behavior toward Ferrill.
But they cautioned that the investigation into the Feb. 26 shooting is still ongoing.