Warren ends bid
for nomination
WASHINGTON | Elizabeth Warren ended her once-promising presidential campaign on Thursday after failing to finish higher than third place in any of the 18 states that have voted so far. While the Massachusetts senator said she was proud of her bid, she was also candid in expressing disappointment that a formerly diverse field is essentially now down to two men.
“All those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years,” Warren told reporters outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as her voice cracked. “That’s going to be hard.”
The Democratic contest now centers on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is trying to rally progressives, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is appealing to moderates. They are both white men in their late 70s, a fact that is prompting soul-searching for some Democrats who heralded the historic diversity that characterized the early days of the primary.
Russia, Turkey reach
cease-fire deal in Syria
MOSCOW | The presidents of Russia and Turkey said they reached agreement on a cease-fire to begin at midnight Thursday in northwestern Syria, where escalating fighting had threatened to put forces from the two countries into direct conflict.
The deal struck by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also would set up a security corridor along a key east-west highway in Idlib province.
The agreement appears to achieve Russia’s key goal of allowing the Syrian government to secure control over strategic highways essential for consolidating its grip on the country after a devastating nine-year war.
Man gets jail for video of himself licking ice cream tub
PORT ARTHUR, Texas | A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for posting on social media a video last August of himself removing an ice cream container from a Texas market freezer, licking the contents and returning the container to the freezer.
D’Adrien Anderson, 24, also was sentenced to an additional six-month jail term probated for two years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries, which had to replace all of its products in the freezer.
Anderson began serving his jail term immediately after sentencing.
JPMorgan CEO Dimon
recovering after
emergency heart surgery
NEW YORK | JPMorgan said that CEO Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery Thursday, but is recovering.
The nation’s largest bank by assets said in a message to its more than 250,000 employees that Dimon was awake and alert following the surgery.
The New York bank said Dimon was stricken Thursday morning by an acute aortic dissection. That is when blood leaks through a tear in the inner layer of the aorta, the large artery that carries blood away from the heart to the rest of the body.
Dimon, who turns 64 next week, is one of the nation’s most influential CEOs. He took over as JPMorgan’s chief executive in 2006 and steered the bank through the financial crisis of 2008.
— From AP reports