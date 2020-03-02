Klobuchar is ending
her presidential bid,
will endorse Biden
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her Democratic presidential campaign on Monday and plans to endorse rival Joe Biden in an effort to unify moderate voters behind the former vice president’s White House bid.
She was flying to Dallas and planned to join Biden at his rally Monday night, according to her campaign.
Klobuchar’s exit reflects an urgent push among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders. Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign on Sunday and also was to join Klobuchar and Biden in Dallas later Monday.