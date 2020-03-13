Chairwoman of Congressional Black Caucus endorses Biden
The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus has endorsed Joe Biden for president, an influential nod of support that could bolster his 2020 Democratic campaign.
The endorsement by Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California on Friday is the latest testament of a growing coalescence of support for Biden’s White House bid. Biden’s campaign has seen a resurgence powered by black voters, who have helped cement his front-runner status after commanding wins in several recent primaries, including in South Carolina, in several Southern states and just this week in Michigan.
“It’s very clear to me that he is the best person, not just to beat (President Donald) Trump, but he is the person to lead at this time,” Bass said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think him having a long-standing history of working with African American communities, most notably in his own state but around the country, was qualitatively different from the other candidates.”