2 service members killed
by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq
BAGHDAD | Two U.S. service members were killed by “enemy forces” while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces, the U.S. military said in a statement Monday.
The military said in a statement the two were killed during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq on Sunday.
The names of the service members were withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the statement said.
A senior Iraqi official, speaking from Baghdad, said a joint mission between Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces and U.S.-led coalition forces south of Makhmour in northern Iraq came under attack from IS militants.
Sudan PM says he survived ‘terror attack’ in capital
CAIRO | Sudan’s prime minister said Monday he survived a “terror attack” after an explosion and gunfire targeted his motorcade in the capital Khartoum.
Abdalla Hamdok, a longtime economist, tweeted he was “safe and in good shape” following the explosion. Sudanese state TV said Hamdok had been heading to his office when the attack took place.
Hamdok also tweeted a photo of himself smiling and seated at a large desk, while a TV behind him showed news coverage reporting he’d survived.
The attack highlighted the fragility of Sudan’s transition to civilian rule, almost a year after pro-democracy protesters forced the military to remove autocratic President Omar al-Bashir from power and replace him with a joint military-civilian government, which has promised to hold elections in three years.