Dating apps face House inquiry over underage
use, sex offenders
SAN FRANCISCO | A House subcommittee is investigating popular dating services such as Tinder and Bumble for allegedly allowing minors and sex offenders to use their services.
Bumble, Grindr, The Meet Group and the Match Group, which owns such popular services as Tinder, Match.com and OkCupid, are the current targets of the investigation by the U.S. House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on economic and consumer policy.
In separate letters Thursday to the companies, the subcommittee is seeking information on users’ ages, procedures for verifying ages, and any complaints about assaults, rape or the use of the services by minors. It is also asking for the services’ privacy policies and details on what users see when they review and agree to the policies. It also seeks information on what data is collected on people, including sexual orientation, drug use and political views.
Although the minimum age for using internet services is typically 13 in the U.S., dating services generally require users to be at least 18 because of concerns about sexual predators.
Woman who says Trump raped her seeks his DNA
NEW YORK | Lawyers for a woman who accuses President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s are asking for a DNA sample, seeking to determine whether his genetic material is on a dress she says she wore during the encounter.
Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers served notice to a Trump attorney Thursday for Trump to submit a sample on March 2 in Washington for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress.”
Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in November after the president denied her allegation, saying he didn’t know and had never even met her. Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, then had the black wool coat-style dress tested. A lab report with the legal notice says DNA found in skin cells on the outer surface of the sleeves was a mix of at least four people, at least one of them male.
The White House and Trump’s lawyer have not responded to a request for comment.
Warplanes kill 10, strike hospital in Syrian offensive
BEIRUT | Warplanes struck a town in a rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria, killing at least 10 people including some who were fleeing the bombs, opposition activists and a rescue service said Thursday. The attack, believed carried out by Russian warplanes backing a Syrian government offensive, put a local hospital out of service, they said.
The Russian Defense Ministry rejected claims it was behind the attack, calling them a “provocation.” The ministry said Russian warplanes did not fly any combat missions in the area.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll from the airstrikes was at least 10 civilians.
Winds topple U.S.
border wall being built;
it falls in Mexico
CALEXICO, Calif. | A portion of border wall being built in California toppled in strong winds, falling on a busy street on the Mexican side, authorities said Thursday. No one was injured.
Concrete had not yet dried on several panels of steel poles topped with metal plates, which fell Wednesday about 2.5 miles east of a border crossing that connects the downtown areas of Calexico, California, and Mexicali, Mexico, Border Patrol spokesman Carlos Pitones said.
The Border Patrol is discussing the incident with the contractor, Pitones said.
