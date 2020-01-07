Venezuela opposition charges congress,
swears in leader
CARACAS, Venezuela | Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó pushed through rows of national guardsmen blocking congress to retake his seat on Tuesday, and in a darkened building with no power he pledged to press forward in his bid to topple the country’s socialist president.
The man recognized by the U.S. and over 50 other nations as Venezuela’s rightful president burst through the National Assembly’s wooden doors along with several dozen opposition lawmakers after navigating their way past state security officers wearing helmets and carrying shields.
Once inside, he led opposition lawmakers in boisterously singing the country’s anthem. Shortly thereafter, electricity in the building went out, but legislators continued in the dimly lit assembly, shouting into microphones that did not work to declare Guaidó the president of the only opposition-controlled federal institution.
“This is a show of what can happen when we are united,” Guaidó yelled.
Storms bring relief,
lightning danger
to Australian wildfires
CANBERRA, Australia | Thunderstorms and showers brought some relief for firefighters battling deadly wildfires across Australia’s drought-parched east coast today, but also raised concerns that lightning will spark more fires before dangerous hot and windy conditions return.
The unprecedented fire crisis in southeast Australia has killed 25 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and shrouded major cities in smoke.
CNN settles lawsuit
with Kentucky teen
in demonstration
NEW YORK | CNN has settled a lawsuit with a Kentucky teen who claimed media organizations falsely labeled him as a racist following a well-publicized encounter with a Native American last year at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
The network confirmed the settlement Tuesday, as did Todd McMurtry, a lawyer for Nicholas Sandmann, a student at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky. Neither side would give details of the settlement.
Sandmann had sued CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal for how he was characterized in the incident. Cases against the Post and NBC continue.
Police: Multiple injuries
in 30-car Maine pileup
CARMEL, Maine | About a dozen people were injured in a 30-car pileup during the Tuesday morning commute on a highway in Maine, state troopers said.
There were no fatalities, but ambulances and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the crash site on Interstate 95 near Bangor, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
State police reported that 10 people were transported by ambulances, and at least three others sought treatment at hospitals, McCausland said.
— From AP reports