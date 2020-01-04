1 fatally stabbed, 3 hurt in morning attack in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas | A man stabbed two people, one fatally, inside a restaurant during a violent string of attacks Friday at a shopping plaza in Texas’ capital city that began with an assault at a coffee shop and ended with the suspect leaping off a roof, police said.
The attacks on a busy downtown avenue of restaurants and apartments just south of the Texas Capitol terrified customers stopping for their morning coffee on the way to work.
Austin police Sgt. David Daniels said investigators don’t know what provoked the suspect from striking a person inside a coffee shop before fleeing and stabbing two people inside Freebirds World Burrito a few doors down. The man, who was not identified, jumped off the roof of the restaurant but survived.
Weirdos wanted:
Top adviser to U.K.’s Johnson seeks help
LONDON | Britain is looking for a few good weirdos.
That’s the word from one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top advisers, who in a lengthy blog post Friday appealed for a wide range of applicants for government positions.
Dominic Cummings said one of his goals is to attract “super-talented weirdos” to government posts.
“We need some true wild cards, artists, people who never went to university and fought their way out of an appalling hell hole, weirdos,” said Cummings, who has been a lightning rod for controversy during his tenure at 10 Downing Street.
2 die as Australians brace for worst day in wildfire crisis
SYDNEY | Two people died today as Australia braced for one of the worst days in its wildfire crisis, with strong winds and high temperatures forecast to bring flames to more populated areas, including the suburbs of Sydney.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said her state is facing “another terrible day” and called on people in areas threatened by the fires to leave while they can.
“I’m pleased to say that we’ve never been as prepared as we are today for the onslaught we’re likely to face,” Berejiklian told reporters at a news conference this morning.
Two people were confirmed dead in a blaze on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia, bringing the overall nationwide death toll this summer to at least 21.
Warren, Klobuchar, Booker lag in recent fundraising
WASHINGTON | Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said Friday that she raised $21.2 million from October through December, with more than $1.5 million coming on the last day of the year. But the Massachusetts senator still trailed a trio of other top rivals in fundraising and fell short of her total from the three previous months.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she took in $11.4 million for her White House bid to close out the year, while New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said he raised $6.6 million. It was the best fundraising quarter so far for both Klobuchar and Booker.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he raised more than $34.5 million in the same quarter.
— From AP reports