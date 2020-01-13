Booker ends presidential bid after polling,
money struggles
DES MOINES, Iowa | Democrat Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race Monday, ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to resonate in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety.
His departure now leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who is struggling to register in the polls amid a late entry into the race.
Since launching his campaign last February, Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, struggled to raise the type of money required to support a White House bid. He was at the back of the pack in most surveys and failed to meet the polling requirements needed to participate in Tuesday’s debate. Booker also missed last month’s debate and exits the race polling in low single digits in the early primary states and nationwide.
In an email to supporters, Booker said that he “got into this race to win” and that his failure to make the debates prevented him from raising the money required for victory.
Canada to get access
to recorders from
downed plane in Iran
TORONTO | Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said Monday that Iranian officials have invited it to participate in analysis of the voice and flight data recorders from the Ukrainian jetliner shot down by a missile that killed 176 people including 57 Canadians.
TSB Chair Kathy Fox said Iran has invited the agency to take part as an observer for the download and analysis of the “black boxes” wherever and whenever that takes place, and the agency hopes to play a larger role.
“We are working very hard to build trust daily in order for us to be brought in,” Fox said. “Canada’s role is evolving. It remains to be seen how far that will go.”
8 stabbed apparently at random in Colorado; suspect detained
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Eight people were injured by a male suspect in an apparent random stabbing rampage near downtown Colorado Springs, police said Monday.
The suspect was restrained by some of his victims and arrested before dawn by officers, police said in a statement.
Some of the victims were attacked on streets and some were found injured in the city’s America the Beautiful Park over the course of about a half hour, police said. After responding to the stabbing of two people at around 1:30 a.m., officers found several more victims on walking trails through the park as they searched for the suspect.
Police said the suspect was a male but provided no other information about him.
Vatican tamps down clamor over Benedict’s book
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican on Monday sought to downplay the decision by retired Pope Benedict XVI to reaffirm the “necessity” of a celibate priesthood at the same time that Pope Francis is considering ordaining married men, calling his book a mere contribution that was written in full obedience to Francis.
The Vatican’s editorial director, Andrea Tornielli, penned an editorial that sought to put Benedict’s bombshell book in the context of a continuity between the two popes. He noted that Francis, too, has upheld the “gift” of priestly celibacy and refused to make it optional across the board.
— From AP reports