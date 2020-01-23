U.S. to impose visa restrictions to curb
‘birth tourism’
WASHINGTON | The federal government is coming out Thursday with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have a coveted U.S. passport.
Visa applicants deemed by consular officers to be coming to the U.S. primarily to give birth will now be treated like other foreigners coming to the U.S. for medical treatment, according to State Department guidance sent Wednesday and viewed by The Associated Press. The applicants will have to prove they are coming for medical treatment and they have the money to pay for it.
The State Department planned to publicize the rules Thursday, according to two officials with knowledge of the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The rules will take effect Friday.
President wants
to deliver State of Union even if trial underway
WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump said he wants to deliver the State of the Union as scheduled even if his impeachment trial is ongoing.
Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday that delivering the annual address on Feb. 4 is “very important to what I am doing” in setting his administration’s agenda.
There has been speculation that the White House would push for a postponement so the speech was not overshadowed by the Senate trial. The trial, which began Tuesday, may not conclude by the speech date.
The date for the speech was set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Trump accepted the invitation. Last year, it was delayed due to a shutdown of the federal government.
Hallmark media CEO leaves, month after ad backlash
NEW YORK | The head of Hallmark’s media business is leaving the company after 11 years, just a month after its flagship Hallmark Channel faced an outcry over a decision to pull an ad with a lesbian couple kissing.
No reason was given for Bill Abbott’s departure, and no replacement was immediately named.
In a statement, Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Cards Inc., said that with immense competition from TV networks and streaming services, it is important for the company to find “relevant new ways to grow our business.”
Abbott was CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, a company controlled by Hallmark Cards. Crown Media’s flagship cable channel is The Hallmark Channel, known for family-friendly programming, particularly made-for-TV Christmas-themed movies.
1 dead, 7 wounded in downtown Seattle shooting
SEATTLE | Multiple people opened fire outside a McDonald’s in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the evening commute Wednesday, killing one person and wounding seven others, police said.
Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls of multiple gunshot victims at about 5 p.m. One person was found dead and five others were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center by fire and medical personnel, he said.
Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg and fire officials said later Wednesday that a total of seven people were being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds. condition.
Police Chief Carmen Best said based on video from the scene, multiple people fired weapons after a dispute outside a McDonald’s.
— From AP reports