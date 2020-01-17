FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of rally
GREENBELT, Md. | A former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men linked to a violent white supremacist group were arrested Thursday, just days before they were believed to be headed to a pro-gun rally in Virginia’s capital.
The three men, members of The Base, were taken into custody on federal felony charges in Maryland and Delaware, the Justice Department said in a news release. One of the men had discussed traveling to Ukraine to fight alongside “nationalists” and compared the white supremacist group to to al-Qaida, a prosecutor said during the suspects’ initial court hearing.
A criminal complaint charges Canadian national Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, and Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, of Elkton, Maryland, with transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony. William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, Maryland, is charged with “transporting and harboring aliens.”
The three men were believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally scheduled for Monday in Richmond, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.
170 sickened at Yosemite; park confirms 2 cases
of norovirus
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. | Yosemite National Park is investigating about 170 reports of gastrointestinal illnesses and has confirmed two cases of norovirus, officials said Thursday.
The National Park Service began investigating after visitors and employees started reporting illnesses this month. Most cases occurred in early January.
“We’ve had very few the last week or so,” park spokesman Scott Gediman said. “We’re hoping that we’re over the hump.”
Most of those who reported becoming sick in Yosemite had symptoms consistent with norovirus, although some might have had food poisoning or the flu, Gediman said.
Russia’s new PM
a career bureaucrat
with no political aims
MOSCOW | Mikhail Mishustin never had any political ambitions as a career bureaucrat and his name didn’t come up as a top candidate to become Russia’s next prime minister.
But the 53-year-old Mishustin, the longtime chief of Russia’s tax service, was tapped for the post by President Vladimir Putin. The lower house of Russia’s parliament, the Duma, quickly appointed Mishustin as prime minister on Thursday.
Mishustin has been hailed for modernizing Russia’s rigid tax administration system and boosting tax collection rates.
Taliban say they
handed cease-fire offer
to U.S. peace envoy
ISLAMABAD | The Taliban have given the U.S. envoy their offer for a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan that would last between seven and 10 days, Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations said Thursday.
The offer is seen as an opportunity to open a window to an eventual peace deal that would allow the United States to bring home its estimated 13,000 troops and end the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest conflict.
The cease-fire offer was handed to Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington’s envoy for talks with the insurgents, late Wednesday in Qatar, a Gulf Arab country where the Taliban maintain a political office.
The U.S. State Department declined to comment.
— From AP reports