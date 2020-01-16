Prosecutor: Texas teen mistakenly killed friend
HOUSTON | A 16-year-old student mistakenly shot his friend in their Houston-area high school’s ROTC room before fleeing and being arrested several hours later, officials said Wednesday.
The two were in a room at Bellaire High School with four other students but no adult Tuesday afternoon when the 16-year-old took a semi-automatic pistol out of his waistband and pulled the trigger, killing 19-year-old Cesar Cortes, said Lt. Greg Bartlett.
The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, fled the scene after the shooting and was arrested about 3½ hours later, authorities said. He was charged as a minor with manslaughter, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney Kim Ogg said that based on evidence gathered so far, the shooting does not appear to have been intentional.
Judge halts order allowing states to block refugees
SILVER SPRING, Md. | A federal judge on Wednesday halted President Donald Trump’s executive order that gave state and local officials the ability to shut the door on refugees, and ignited a fierce debate in communities about how welcoming the United States should be.
U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte in Maryland said in his ruling that the president’s order “flies in the face of clear Congressional intent” of the 1980 Refugee Act by allowing state and local governments to block the resettlement of refugees in their jurisdictions.
KU researcher indicted over
alleged work for China
WICHITA, Kan. | A Kansas associate professor concealed work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas and tried to recruit other researchers and students for the Chinese government, according to revised federal charges filed Wednesday.
An extensively detailed superseding indictment charges Feng “Franklin” Tao, 47, of Lawrence, Kansas, with two counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud for failing to disclose on conflict-of-interest forms the work he was doing for China while employed as a full-time associate professor at the University of Kansas’ Center for Environmental Beneficial Catalysis.
Tao’s defense attorney did not immediately return an after-hours phone message and email seeking comment.
Spain: Death toll from plant explosion reaches 3
TARRAGONA, Spain | The death toll climbed to three Wednesday from a massive explosion and fire at a petrochemical plant in Spain as one person died in hospital and another body was found in the wreckage, authorities said.
Another seven people were injured in the blast near a northeastern city late Tuesday.
Authorities are investigating the cause of what they described as a “chemical accident” on the premises of chemical maker Iqoxe.
— From AP reports