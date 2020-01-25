Police: 2 dead after warehouse explosion shakes Houston
HOUSTON | A massive explosion Friday leveled a warehouse in Houston, leaving at least two people dead, damaging nearby buildings and homes and rousing frightened residents from their sleep miles away, authorities said.
The explosion happened about 4:30 a.m. CST inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries, authorities said. The building was reduced to burning rubble and debris, and some of the surrounding buildings suffered heavy damage to parts of their walls and roofs.
Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed the deaths Friday and said it was likely both people worked for the company.
Authorities don’t believe the explosion was intentional though a criminal investigation is underway, Acevedo said.
6 killed in Germany shooting, including suspect’s parents
BERLIN | Six people were killed and another two wounded in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See on Friday, police said. The suspect’s parents were among the dead and the other victims also were believed to be relatives.
A man called police shortly after 12:45 p.m. local time (1145 GMT) and told them he had killed several people, regional police chief Reiner Moeller said at a news conference.
Police kept the man on the line and, when they arrived at the scene several minutes later, arrested a 26-year-old German national as the suspect in the slayings, Moeller said.
Officers found the bodies of six people — three women and three men, ages 36 to 69 — in and behind a building where a bar is located.
Another two people were hurt, and one of them has life-threatening injuries, Moeller said.
Career Border Patrol official picked to lead agency
WASHINGTON | The Trump administration on Friday named a 27-year Border Patrol veteran who has forcefully advocated for the president’s agenda to lead the agency after a surge of asylum-seeking families led to increased scrutiny and unprecedented turmoil on the Mexican border.
Rodney Scott follows Carla Provost, who is retiring. She joined the agency three years after Scott and rose through the ranks on a similar career trajectory.
Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of parent agency Customs and Border Protection, said Scott “brings an exceptional depth and breadth of experience,” knowledge and the respect of agents. His appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation.
U.N. says 258 million
children not in school
UNITED NATIONS | The U.N. deputy chief said Friday there is an “alarming” crisis in education, pointing to the 258 million children under the age of 17 who are not going to school — and only 49 percent completing secondary education.
In addition, about 770 million adults are illiterate, most of them women, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told the U.N. General Assembly on the International Day of Education.
She said the situation is “alarming,” not only because of the millions who aren’t getting an education — and never did — but also “because of the crisis in the number of children, young people and adults who are in education, but not learning.”
At an event at the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said “not only do we need massive investment, but an overhaul of educational systems is necessary.”
— From AP reports