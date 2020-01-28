U.S. says Air Force plane
crashed in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan | An American military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said, adding that there were no indications so far it’d been brought down by enemy fire.
The spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Col. Sonny Leggett, said that the military plane, a Bombardier E-11A, crashed in the Ghazni province and an investigation of its causes was ongoing.
The Bombardier E-11A is a U.S. Air Force electronic surveillance plane. Video from the crash site circulating on social media appeared to show its charred ruins.
Monday’s plane crash is not expected to derail U.S.-Taliban peace talks if it turns out to have been an accident.
Nighttime mortar attack
on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad injured 1
BAGHDAD | A top U.S. commander said Monday that mortars were used in an attack on the American embassy in Baghdad that injured one person and caused some material damage the previous night, not katyusha rockets as was initially reported by staffers and a statement from the military.
Gen. Frank McKenzie, a top U.S. commander for the Middle East, told reporters traveling with him that the mortar attack started a fire that was put out. He said no U.S. military personnel were injured, but one U.S. national had a minor injury but returned to work.
Two staff members at the embassy, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said initially that rockets slammed into a restaurant inside the American compound late Sunday. A military statement had said five rockets hit inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, where the embassy sits.
Supreme Court allows enforcement of
new green card rule
WASHINGTON | A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to put in place new rules that could jeopardize permanent resident status for immigrants who use food stamps, Medicaid and housing vouchers.
Under the new policy, immigration officials can deny green cards to legal immigrants over their use of public benefits.
The justices’ order came by a 5-4 vote and reversed a ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that had kept in place a nationwide hold on the policy following lawsuits against it.
2 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar
HARTSVILLE, S.C. | Police have arrested two suspects in a weekend shooting that killed two people and wounded several others at a South Carolina bar, authorities said.
The suspects were taken into custody Monday for the shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, said Lauren Baker, a spokeswoman for the city.
Darius Grant Dickey is charged with four counts of attempted murder and five other charges, Baker said in a statement that added the investigation continues.
A second suspect is in custody, but that person’s name will not be released until police serve additional arrest warrants, Baker said.
— From AP reports