EU pressures Iran
on nuclear deal in
last-ditch bid to save it
BRUSSELS | Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on Iran to stop violating its landmark nuclear deal in a last-ditch effort to resolve their differences through talks while also starting a process that could bring back punishing U.N. sanctions on Tehran.
The three European Union countries are being pressed on one side by U.S. President Donald Trump to abandon the agreement like he did unilaterally in 2018, and on the other side from Iran to provide enough economic incentives for them to roll back their violations.
Now, the Europeans have reluctantly triggered the accord’s dispute mechanism to force Iran into discussions, starting the clock on a process that could result in the “snapback” of U.N. and EU sanctions on Iran.
Iran announces arrests over downing of plane
that killed 176
TEHRAN, Iran | Iran said Tuesday that authorities have made arrests for the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane, which killed all 176 people on board and set off protests in the country demanding accountability after officials initially concealed the cause of the crash.
Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said “some individuals” were arrested after “extensive investigations.” His statement on the judiciary’s website did not say how many people had been detained or name those arrested.
Iran’s president on Tuesday called for a special court with “a ranking judge and dozens of experts” to be set up to probe the incident.
“The responsibility falls on more than just one person,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech, adding that those found culpable “should be punished.”
Student fatally shot
at Texas high school; suspect arrested
BELLAIRE, Texas | A 16-year-old student was shot to death Tuesday at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said.
Grenita Lathan, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, confirmed the shooting victim at Bellaire High School had died. She gave no other information and took no questions.
A suspect and another person police said was connected to the case were arrested about 3½ hours after the shooting Tuesday night, according to statements from the school district and Bellaire police. They said no other information would be released for now, including further details about where the shooting occurred in the school complex, whether the suspect was a student or what led to the arrest.
The district announced classes had been canceled Wednesday, after Latham originally said they were going on as scheduled.
Wisconsin appeals
court puts voter rolls
purge on hold
MADISON, Wis. | A Wisconsin appeals court on Tuesday put on hold an order to immediately remove up to 209,000 names from the state’s voter registration rolls, handing Democrats who had fought the move a victory in the battleground state.
The appeals court sided with the bipartisan state elections commission in putting the brakes on removing any voters while the court fight continues. It also put on hold a ruling from Monday in which a judge found the commission and its three Democratic members in contempt for not proceeding with removing the voters.
The orders effectively hit the pause button on the fast-moving case and means there will be no immediate change to the state’s voter registration rolls.
The issue is unlikely to be resolved in court before the presidential election.
