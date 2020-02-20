Trump ousts defense official who certified Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump has ousted the Pentagon’s top policy official who had certified last year that Ukraine had made enough anti-corruption progress to justify the Trump administration’s release of congressionally authorized aid to Kyiv in its conflict against Russian-backed separatists.
John Rood resigned Wednesday, saying he was leaving at Trump’s request.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that he wanted to “thank John Rood for his service to our Country, and wish him well in his future endeavors!”
Rood, in his letter to Trump, did not mention Ukraine. “It’s my understanding from Secretary (Mark) Esper that you requested my resignation,” Rood said. Rood said he will step down as of Feb. 28.
Court: Florida can’t
bar felons from vote
over fines, fees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida cannot, for now, bar felons who served their time from registering to vote simply because they have failed to pay all fines and fees stemming from their cases, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Tallahassee federal judge’s preliminary injunction that a state law implementing Amendment 4 amounted to an unfair poll tax that would disenfranchise many of the released felons.
“We disagree with the ruling,” said Helen Ferre, chief spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. She said the state would immediately ask the entire 11th Circuit to reconsider.
China’s new virus
cases, deaths rise
but increase is lower
BEIJING | New virus cases in China rose by just 394 from the previous day, with a rise in the death toll of 114, the government said Thursday, as health inspectors went door-to-door to find every infected person in the worst-hit city.
Mainland China has now reported 2,118 deaths and 74,576 total cases. While the overall spread of the virus has been slowing, the situation remains severe in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was first detected in December. More than 80% of the country’s cases are in Hubei and 95% of the deaths, according to data from China’s National Health Commission.
The new daily figure is a notable drop from the 1,749 cases recorded the previous day.
200 vehicles involved in pileup south of Montreal
MONTREAL | Canadian police said Wednesday whiteout conditions that came about suddenly most likely triggered a massive pileup involving about 200 vehicles south of Montreal.
There were no immediate reports of deaths but Quebec provincial police said about a dozen people were sent to hospital with minor to serious injuries after the midday crash in in La Prairie, Quebec.
Firefighters from La Prairie said two people were still trapped Wednesday afternoon and authorities were trying to stabilize a diesel spill before extracting them from the wreckage.
Those two people are considered to be in serious condition.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time on a stretch of Highway 15 that runs along the St. Lawrence River. The pileup of vehicles stretched for about a half-mile.
— From AP reports