Man arrested in slaying of 2 sisters at Texas dormitory
COMMERCE, Texas | A man was arrested in the fatal shooting at a university dormitory in Texas of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend and her sister and the wounding of a 2-year-old boy, school officials said Tuesday.
Texas A&M University-Commerce said Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, was arrested on a charge of capital murder in the shooting deaths Monday of Deja Matts, 19, and Abbaney Matts, 20, at Pride Rock residence hall on the campus in Commerce, about 65 miles northeast of Dallas.
Officials said Deja Matts, of the Dallas suburb of Garland, was a freshman at the university pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public health.
Officials said Smith is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts. Neither Abbaney Matts nor Smith were students at the school.
The wounded 2-year-old was Abbaney Matts’ son. The child has been released from the hospital and is being cared for by family, officials said.
Iran to execute
alleged spy who gave nuclear secrets to CIA
TEHRAN, Iran | Iran said Tuesday that its top court confirmed a death sentence for an Iranian man convicted of spying for the CIA, with state media alleging that he had shared details of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program with the American spy agency.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili identified the purported spy as Amir Rahimpour and said he would be executed soon. Esmaili did not elaborate on what Rahimpour was accused of doing, nor on his age or background.
A report by the state-run IRNA news agency alleged that Rahimpour received money from the CIA to share details of Iran’s nuclear program.
The CIA declined to comment.
China deaths rise
to 490; Japan confirms
10 cases on ship
BEIJING | Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in Thailand showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it.
Ten people from the cruise ship tested positive and were taken to hospitals, while all 3,700 crew and passengers on the ship will be quarantined on board for up to 14 days, Health Minister Nobukatsu Kato said. More tests are pending.
In Hong Kong, hospitals workers were striking to demand the border with mainland China be shut completely to ward off the virus, but four new cases without known travel to the mainland indicate the illness is spreading locally in the territory.
California may pause student fitness testing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to pause physical education tests for students for three years due to concerns over bullying and the test discriminating against disabled and non-binary students. The move also comes after annual test results show a growing percentage of students scoring not healthy.
H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the Department of Finance, said the state has received complaints that the current examination’s measurement of body mass index is discriminatory to nonbinary students. A measurement calculated from weight and height, BMI screenings require students to select “male” or “female,” he said.
