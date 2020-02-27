Court sides with
Trump in ‘sanctuary cities’ fight over federal grants
NEW YORK | The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Wednesday in a decision that conflicted with three other federal appeals courts.
The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan overturned a lower court’s decision ordering the administration to release funding to New York City and seven states — New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia and Rhode Island.
The states and city sued the U.S. government after the Justice Department announced in 2017 that it would withhold grant money from cities and states until they gave federal immigration authorities access to jails and provide advance notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released.
Barr speaks at religious broadcasters forum
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | U.S. Attorney General William Barr warned a group of Christian broadcasters on Wednesday that the decline of religion in America is undermining liberal democracy. In a speech at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Tennessee, Barr said religion is necessary to provide citizens with a moral compass. Without religious morality, tyranny is necessary to control people, he said.
Barr told an audience that the courts’ misinterpretation of the Constitution’s Establishment Clause is helping drive the erosion of religion “and its benevolent influence on our communal life.”
“While most everyone agrees that we must have separation of church and state, this does not require that we drive religion from the public square and affirmatively use government power to promote a culture of disbelief,” he said to applause.
Utility to pay $53M for blasts in Massachusetts
BOSTON | A utility company will pay the largest criminal fine ever imposed for breaking a federal pipeline safety law — $53 million — and plead guilty to causing a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes, federal officials said Wednesday.
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act and pay the fine to resolve a federal investigation into the explosions that rocked three communities in the Merrimack Valley, north of Boston, in September 2018.
The company said in an emailed statement that it takes full responsibility for the disaster.
Police: 3 fire shots into store; 1 dead, 4 wounded
CHICAGO | Two men and a woman fired nearly 20 shots into a convenience store on Chicago’s South Side, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding four other people, police said.
The three walked up to Ali’s Minimart around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, looked inside and opened fire, Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said. All three fired shots, apparently without saying a word, he said.
“We know of no conversation. ... At this point, we don’t have a motive,” Beck said.
— From AP reports