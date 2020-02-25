Appeals court upholds federal rules
involving abortions
SEATTLE | In a victory for the Trump administration, a U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld rules that bar taxpayer-funded family-planning clinics from referring women for abortions.
The 7-4 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned decisions issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California. The court alreadyhad allowed the administration’s changes to start taking effect while the government appealed those rulings.
The changes ban taxpayer-funded clinics in the Title X program for low-income women from making abortion referrals, a restriction opponents characterize as a “gag rule.”
Beginning March 4, the rules also will prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers, which critics said would force many Title X providers to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels or shut down — further reducing access to the program.
FBI official: Russia wants to see U.S. ‘tear ourselves apart’
WASHINGTON | Russia wants to watch Americans “tear ourselves apart” as the United States heads toward elections, an FBI official warned Monday.
David Porter, an assistant section chief with the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, accused Russia of conducting brazen operations aimed at spreading disinformation, exploiting lines of division in society and sowing doubt about the integrity of U.S. elections and the ability of its leaders to govern effectively.
Porter spoke at an election security conference on Capitol Hill just days after conflicting accounts emerged of a closed-door briefing intelligence officials had given to House lawmakers on threats from Russia and other nations in the 2020 election.
Porter did not address the briefing or whether Russia had a preference for particular candidates. But he said Russia was generally engaged in “information confrontation” aimed at blurring fact from fiction, eroding American confidence in democratic institutions and driving wedges into society’s fracture lines.
30 injured when man drives
car into Carnival crowd
BERLIN | A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd at a Carnival parade in a small town in central Germany, injuring around 30 people including children, officials said Monday.
The driver, a 29-year-old German citizen who lived locally, was arrested at the scene in Volkmarsen near Kassel, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin, prosecutors said. He is being investigated on suspicion of attempted homicide.
The suspect was also injured.
2 teens seriously
wounded in stabbing
at Hawaii high school
MILILANI, Hawaii | Two 16-year-olds were stabbed and seriously wounded at a Hawaii high school Monday.
Police confirmed to school officials that a suspect, who is not one of the wounded, was in custody, said Lindsay Chambers, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Department of Education.
A boy and girl were taken to a hospital in serious condition after the stabbing at Mililani High School on central Oahu, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright said.
They are expected to survive, Enright said.
