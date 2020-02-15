Feds won’t charge ex-FBI official McCabe
WASHINGTON | Federal prosecutors have declined to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, closing an investigation into whether the longtime target of President Donald Trump’s ire lied to federal officials about his involvement in a news media disclosure, McCabe’s legal team said Friday.
The action resolves a criminal investigation that began nearly two years ago with a referral from the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office, which concluded that McCabe had repeatedly lied about having authorized a subordinate to share information with a newspaper reporter for a 2016 article about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
Separately, the Justice Department has begun reviewing the handling of the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.
Feds probing how
personal Medicare info
gets to marketers
WASHINGTON | A government watchdog is launching a nationwide probe into how marketers may be getting seniors’ personal Medicare information aided by apparent misuse of a government system, officials said Friday.
The audit will be formally announced next week said Tesia Williams, a spokeswoman for the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office. It follows a narrower probe that found that an electronic system for pharmacies to verify Medicare coverage was being used for potentially inappropriate searchers seemingly tied to marketing. It raised red flags about possible fraud.
The watchdog agency’s decision comes amid a wave of relentlessly efficient telemarketing scams targeting Medicare recipients and involving everything from back braces to DNA cheek swabs.
One dead, several injured in Berlin shooting
BERLIN | One person died and several were injured late Friday in a shooting near a popular Berlin event location, rescuers said.
Three of the injured had made their own way to hospital, a spokesman for the fire department said.
Heavily armed police were seen around the Tempodrom hall, which was cordoned off. Police were looking for several suspects.
Visitors at an event taking place at Tempodrom were escorted out of side and back exits, as police searched the area.
Police said they could not yet provide information about the background of the crime. A Turkish comedy show was taking place at the Tempodrom on Friday night. It was not clear if there was any connection to the shooting.
Gunmen kill at least 21
in central Mali village
BAMAKO, Mali | Gunmen killed at least 21 people early Friday in central Mali in a village that suffered a massive attack last year, the government said.
The gunmen attacked the village of Ogossagou in the Bankass circle in the central Mopti region, the government said. The attackers burned homes and looted livestock, it said.
Mali’s government condemned the attack, saying it will investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.
The U.N. mission in Mali said it sent a quick reaction force to the village, where several were also wounded. It also provided air support to prevent further attacks and evacuate the wounded, it said.
— From AP reports