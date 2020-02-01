FDA approves first treatment for kids
with peanut allergy
WASHINGTON | The first treatment for peanut allergies is about to hit the market, a big step toward better care for all kinds of food allergies — but still a long way from a cure.
Friday’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration promises to bring some relief to families who’ve lived in fear of an accidental bite of peanuts at birthday parties and play dates, school cafeterias and restaurants. Named Palforzia, it was developed by Aimmune Therapeutics.
The treatment is a specially prepared peanut powder swallowed daily in tiny amounts that are gradually increased over months. It trains children’s and teens’ bodies to better tolerate peanut so that an accidental bite is less likely to cause a serious reaction, or even kill in severe cases.
Palforzia users still must avoid peanuts just like they always have.
Delaney ends bid
for Democratic nomination
CONCORD, N.H. | John Delaney, the longest-running Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential race, is ending his campaign after pouring millions of his own money into an effort that failed to resonate with voters.
The announcement, made Friday morning, further winnowed down a primary field that had once stood at more than two dozen.
“At this moment in time, this is not the purpose God has for me,” Delaney said, in an interview with CNN. “We’ve clearly shaped the debate in a very positive way.”
The former Maryland congressman has been running for president since July 2017, though Delaney’s early start did little to give him an advantage in the race or raise his name recognition with Democratic primary voters.
Feds: Man living in Arizona was al-Qaida leader
PHOENIX | Federal authorities said they have arrested a Phoenix-area man suspected of killing two men while acting as a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq.
The Department of Justice said that 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri appeared before a magistrate judge on Friday for proceedings to extradite him to Iraq.
The department says the government there has charged Al-Nouri with two counts of murder in connection with a killing in 2006 in Fallujah.
It’s unclear how long Al-Nouri had lived in the Arizona or what he did in the state. No further information was released.
Navajo Code Talker
dies at age 96; less than
a handful remain
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. | One of the few remaining Navajo Code Talkers who used their native language to confound the Japanese in World War II has died.
Joe Vandever Sr. died of health complications Friday in Haystack, New Mexico, according to his family. He was 96.
Tribal leaders called Vandever a “great warrior” and a “compassionate family man” and asked Navajos to keep his spirit and his family in their prayers.
Vandever’s death leaves less than a handful of Navajo Code Talkers still alive.
— From AP reports