COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri has enough players to meet the Southeastern Conference threshold this week, but Eli Drinkwitz's roster is far from full strength. The Tigers (2-2) have only 64 scholarship players available for Saturday's game at No. 10 Florida, Drinkwitz said Tuesday. The shortage isn't related to COVID-19 cases but various injuries, opt-outs and recent transfers.

For the first time this season, Drinkwitz declined to share any injury updates during his weekly press conference. Why not?

"Yeah, I watched a press conference yesterday where there wasn't much reporting done," he said, "so I'll just keep mine (private). I'll let you all figure it out on Saturday, too. Just play that game, I guess."

Drinkwitz was clearly referring to Dan Mullen's Monday press conference at Florida, where the Gators coach declined to identify any players that might be sidelined for Saturday's game. Florida (2-1) will play its first game in three weeks after two games were postponed because of the team's COVID-19 outbreak. Drinkwitz said MU's 64 players are only two fewer than the team had for Saturday's win over Kentucky.

For Mizzou, two starting offensive linemen, left guard Xavier Delgado and right tackle Larry Borom, limped off the field during Saturday's win over Kentucky and never returned. But both are listed as starters on the team's updated depth chart. Defensive tackles Kobie Whiteside (knee) and Darius Robinson (ankle) are off the depth again this week.

Mizzou started the season with 81 scholarship players — down from 85 because of the NCAA sanctions. Who all makes up the unavailable 17 players?

The team has had six players opt out for 2020: wideouts Maurice Massey (since dismissed) and CJay Boone, defensive lineman Chris Daniels, defensive back Chris Shearin, linebacker Aubrey Miller and offensive lineman Thalen Robinson.

At least six players are out with injuries, either season-ending injuries or out indefinitely: D-linemen Kobie Whiteside and Darius Robinson, tight end Brendan Scales, outside linebacker/rush end Jatorian Hansford and offensive linemen Hyrin White and Mitchell Walters.

Three more players have been out of uniform or unavailable for games for undisclosed reasons: outside linebacker Z'Core Brooks and inside linebackers Gerald Nathan Jr. and Cameron Wilkins.

That's 15. It's unclear who else is out of action this week.

— Mizzou didn't have any new COVID cases to report, but the team was still waiting on results from Tuesday's test.

"I always hesitate to give out information. You test three times a week. Now somebody asked me, I think it was brother Sunday morning during breakfast, about who do I anticipate being available this week?' I said, 'Well, we have our first test Sunday, then we have another test Tuesday and then Thursday. ... I got a text at 1:26 a.m. on Friday morning that told me the results last time. So, until I get that text I don't, I don't know and I don't think anybody knows."

— Some COVID cases around the conference have been traced back to road trips. Mizzou hasn't traveled since the Tennessee game four weeks ago. Traveling during a pandemic remains a concern.

"We will do the absolute best we possibly can, but when you put over 120 people in an organization on an airplane there's not a lot of ways out of contact racing," Drinkwitz said. "So, unless we can get everybody a private plane we're going to have to live with the consequences. If somebody gets there's going to be contract tracing. We all wear masks. We all do what we're supposed to do. We will expand our rooming list to try to accommodate less people paired up. But, again, that gets into being expensive and all kinds of things. We will do the absolute very best we can and we have learned, but I haven't been to this stadium before. I'm not sure what the visitors locker room setup is. That's always a tremendous challenge when you travel into a visitors locker rooms and you put that many people in small areas. There's no uniform policy like there is in the NFL about the requirements for visitors locker rooms. Some people brag about how bad theirs are. In most day and ages, that would be fine but with COVID that's a real challenge."

— Drinkwitz made his first public comments about the dismissal of wide receiver Maurice Massey, who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of domestic assault among other potential charges. Drinkwitz said he had not had any contact with Massey since he decided to opt out for the season back in September.

"He hasn't been in our building," he said. "He's only had access to tutoring and trying to stay in charge of his academics. It's part of the condition for opt out. You still have to maintain good standing with the university and in your personal life. Obviously, disappointing situation for him to be in. Just felt like it was in the best interest of our program to move on based on an evaluation. Each (legal) situation is handled differently. There's no hard and fast rule. We really have two rules in our program. Number one is to be on time. Number two is the team, the team, the team comes first. We operate under those two rules and. So that's what we did. Wish all the best in whatever the situation is for him."