ST. LOUIS — A suspect in a Jefferson County bank robbery was arrested after police said he led officers on a chase, fired a gun at them and forced his way at gunpoint into a woman’s home.

The incident began Wednesday morning following a bank robbery in Shady Valley, television station KMOV reported. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said a chase ensued when they tried to stop a car suspected in the robbery.

Police said Cameron Thomas, 27, of Florissant, was driving the car, which was later disabled with stop sticks. Thomas then fled on foot, exchanging gunfire with police, officials said, before forcing his way into a woman’s apartment at gunpoint in the High Ridge community.

Thomas was later found by SWAT officers hiding in the apartment, police said. Thomas now faces assault, robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges, police said.

No one was reported injured in the chase, shooting or home invasion.