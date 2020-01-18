CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico | Border security forces in southern Mexico were preparing Friday for the expected arrival of hundreds of Central Americans traveling through Guatemala and vowed to prevent a repeat of the headline-grabbing “caravans” of past years when massive flows of migrants and asylum seekers overwhelmed agents.
National Guard and army troops stood watch as rafts plied the Suchiate River between the two countries. About 100 more guardsmen arrived in the afternoon with riot shields to await orders.
A soldier who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly said more small groups of soldiers were expected to continue arriving from Tapachula. Small groups of migrants on the Guatemalan side grew slowly as the day wore on.
“We have been tasked with being vigilant, and if we see a large group on the other side, we will deploy a human wall on this side to contain them,” another marine and member of the National Guard told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.
It was expected that more Central Americans could arrive late Friday or on Saturday. River levels were so low that a backhoe was in the middle of its bed dredging up the muddy soil and men were damming sections so it would be deep enough for rafts to cross.