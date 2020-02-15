SAN FRANCISCO — A Mexican man who was acquitted of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that became a national flashpoint was found incompetent to stand trial Friday on federal gun charges.
U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria said in a court order that a psychiatric evaluator had concluded Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate was not competent to stand trial “because of mental illness that is not presently being treated.”
Garcia-Zarate was living in the country illegally and had been deported five times before the shooting.
Jurors in California court found him not guilty of killing Kate Steinle in 2015. But they convicted him of being a felon in possession of a gun, leading to a three-year jail sentence.
A state appeals court threw out the conviction finding that jurors received improper instructions from the trial judge. Federal prosecutors then charged him with gun possession.