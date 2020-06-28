LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Kentucky man who was fatally shot amid a protest in Louisville over the killing of Breonna Taylor, police said Sunday.
The suspect was hospitalized and being interviewed by homicide investigators, interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said at a news conference. The person’s name was not immediately released.
Police were conferring with prosecutors on criminal charges to be filed, Schroeder said
Tyler Charles Gerth, 27, of Louisville, died after being shot at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, authorities said.
In a video of the shooting shown during the news conference, the suspect was surrounded by several people before shots were fired and people scrambled for cover. Schroeder said the suspect had been participating in the protests since they began and had been arrested a few times.
“He had been repeatedly asked by other members at the park to leave due to his destructive behavior,” Schroeder said.
Another video posted on social media later showed at least one person bleeding profusely on the ground.
The shooting was at least the second during nearly a month of protests in Louisville over Taylor’s death.
Seven people were wounded May 28 when gunfire erupted near City Hall, prompting Taylor’s mother to issue a statement asking people to demand justice “without hurting each other.”
Several dozen people gathered Sunday at the park.
John Kriner knelt for nearly 30 minutes at the site to pray for peace. He said it was his first visit.
“I just want there to be peace and calm,” Kriner said.