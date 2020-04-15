FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky swept aside the Democratic governor’s veto of a bill to require the state’s residents to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote.
Votes to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto easily cleared the GOP-led Senate and House as lawmakers reconvened Tuesday for a wrap-up session amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky promptly said it will consider filing legal action to try to halt the measure.
The measure would require Kentucky residents to produce a photo ID when voting, with limited exceptions, starting with the November election.
The bill’s supporters have noted that a photo ID already is required for many other transactions, including opening a bank account, cashing a check or picking up sports tickets at will-call.
Republican Sen. Robby Mills, the bill’s lead sponsor, said Tuesday that it would add “guardrails in our voting procedures that will help cure vulnerabilities that exist.”
The bill’s opponents pointed to the absence of voter impersonation cases in Kentucky. They said the photo ID requirement will reduce turnout among minorities, the poor, the elderly and disabled voters.