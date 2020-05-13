ROME — Italian police arrested 91 suspected mobsters in a probe of money-laundering and extortion in a bid to thwart Sicily’s Cosa Nostra from exploiting economic woes triggered by the pandemic.
Hundreds of Financial Guard police officers fanned out early Tuesday through Palermo, the alleged crime clans’ power power base, as well as in several regions in northern Italy.
Investigators contend mobsters were laundering extortion and drug trafficking revenue and were preparing to use ill-gained cash to buy struggling businesses that have been shuttered during the COVID-19 containment lockdown.
“‘Look, we pay cash’” for ailing businesses, Palermo Chief Prosecutor Lo Voi said suspects were heard saying in intercepted conversations.
While loan-sharking is still an activity of organized crime in Italy, increasingly mobsters have sought to buy up hotels, restaurants, pharmacies, car dealerships and other businesses for years now. They were doing this in an Italian economy that was stagnant even before lockdown measures caused tens of thousands of business owners to shut down for weeks.
Police also seized 15 million euros ($16.5 million) in suspected ill-gained assets, including 13 racehorses.