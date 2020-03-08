JERUSALEM — A defiant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he was “not going anywhere” even after he again fell short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies in his country’s third election in less than a year.
Convening what he called an “emergency conference,” Netanyahu accused his opponents of trying to “steal the elections” by aligning with Arab-led parties he said were hostile to the state.
The election results looked to extend the country’s year-old political deadlock and weaken the longtime leader.