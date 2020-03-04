WASHINGTON | The House passed an $8.3 billion measure Wednesday to battle the coronavirus outbreak that’s spreading rapidly and threatening a major shock to the economy and disruptions to everyday life in the U.S.
The swift and sweeping bipartisan vote was a relative rarity in a polarized Washington and came just nine days after the president outlined a $2.5 billion plan that both Trump’s GOP allies and Democratic critics said was insufficient.
The 415-2 vote came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi beat a tactical retreat on vaccine price guarantees and followed a debate that lasted only a few minutes.
The Senate is likely to pass the measure Thursday and send it to the White House for Trump’s signature. The legislation came together in little more than a week — and more than triples Trump’s request — sped along by fears of the outbreak’s growing threat.
Trump is sure to sign the measure, which has the blessing of top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California.
“This moment calls for collaboration and unity,” McConnell said. “It’s time to give our public health experts and healthcare professionals the surge resources they need at this challenging time.”