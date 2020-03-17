Cinemas close nationwide, Disney postpones 'Black Widow'
NEW YORK | U.S. movie theaters have closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, turning dark nearly all of the country's 40,000-plus screens in an unprecedented shutdown.
With most of Hollywood's March and April releases already postponed, the Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday also cleared out its May releases as well, including Marvel's "Black Widow."
The largest chains had tried to remain open even as Hollywood postponed its upcoming release plans and guidelines for social distancing steadily diminished the recommended size of crowds. But after President Donald Trump on Monday urged against gatherings of more than 10 people, AMC Theaters, the nation's largest chain, said Tuesday its theaters would close altogether.
AMC said the latest guidelines made movie theater operations "essentially impossible." It said it would close all locations in the U.S. for at least six to 12 weeks. Regal, the second largest chain, said Monday that its theaters would close until further notice.
The Walt Disney Co. also indefinitely postponed "Black Widow," which had been set to open May 1. Marvel movies have for years been the regular kickoff to the summer movie going season. The company also put off the releases of "David Copperfield (May 8) and "The Woman in the Window" (May 15).
With movie theaters locked down for the foreseeable future, some studios took the extraordinary step of funneling new or recently released films onto home viewing platforms. Universal Pictures said Monday it will make its current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental, becoming the first major studio to break the traditional theatrical window of 90 days due to the pandemic.
The studio said it will put movies currently in theaters — "Invisible Man," "The Hunt," "Emma"— up for rental as early as Friday. It also said that "Trolls World Tour," one of the only major releases left on the April calendar, will debut in theaters and on-demand services simultaneously. A 48-hour rental will cost $19.99.
Most of Europe's cinemas have already shut down, as have those in China, India and elsewhere. North America's shutdown came gradually. On Sunday, the mayors of New York and Los Angeles ordered their cities' theaters closed. Governments in Massachusetts and Quebec also closed theaters.
Cinemark, the nation's third-largest chain, hasn't yet announced closures. But chains like the Alamo Drafthouse, Landmark Theatres, Showcase Cinemas and Bow Tie Cinemas have closed. Most of those that haven't yet declared themselves closed are expected to do so this week.
New York's Film Forum marquee, usually adorned with titles, instead bore a paraphrased Franklin Roosevelt quotation: "We have nothing to fear but fear itself."
The Alamo Drafthouse put an "Intermission" card up on its website.
"This news – this situation – is devastating," the 41-theater circuit based in Austin, Texas, wrote. "When we re-open after this unprecedented and indefinite hiatus, it will be in a dramatically altered world, and in an industry that's been shaken to its core."
Over the weekend, ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at U.S. and Canadian theaters. Not since a quiet September weekend in 2000 has weekend box-office revenue been so low, according to data firm Comscore.
Universal's move could be seen as either a watershed moment for Hollywood or an aberration due to extreme circumstances. With few exceptions, the major studios have guarded the 90-day exclusivity window even as digital newcomers like Netflix and Amazon have challenged it. For the studios, box office still is the primary revenue generator. Last week, the Motion Picture Association said worldwide ticket sales reached $42.2 billion last year.
The National Association of Theater Owners, the trade group that represents movie exhibitors, made its first statement on the shutdowns Tuesday, acknowledging the hardship facing movie theaters but also pledging that the theatrical window will resume once the crisis has passed. The organization said speculation that this will permanently expand home streaming of Hollywood studio productions "ignores the underlying financial logic of studio investment in theatrical titles."
"To avoid catastrophic losses to the studios, these titles must have the fullest possible theatrical release around the world," the association said in a statement. "While one or two releases may forgo theatrical release, it is our understanding from discussions with distributors that the vast majority of deferred releases will be rescheduled for theatrical release as life returns to normal."
NBCUniversal is prepping its own streaming service, dubbed Peacock, but it isn't to launch until July 15. On Sunday, the Walt Disney Co. made "Frozen 2" available on its streaming service, Disney Plus. But that film had already completed its theatrical run. Its digital release didn't break the traditional 90-day theatrical exclusivity window.
And Hollywood's major upcoming releases aren't currently heading for the home; they're being held for when theaters reopen. Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place Part II," earlier slated for release Friday, has been removed from the schedule. Disney's "Mulan" and the James Bond film "No Time to Die" have been put off. Universal earlier pushed its latest "Fast and Furious" movie, "F9," from late May to April of next year.
While the new coronavirus can be deadly, particularly for the elderly and people with other health problems, for most people it causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Some feel no symptoms at all and the vast majority of people recover. In addition to advising against gathering of more than 10 people, Trump has urged all older Americans and those with chronic health conditions to stay home.
When Irish eyes are absent: Virus subdues St. Patrick's Day
BOSTON | St. Patrick's Day revelers across the world tried to salvage the holiday with makeshift celebrations after parades and parties were scrapped and residents were urged to hunker down at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
It was the first St. Patrick's Day in more than 250 years without a large parade in New York City, but a small group of organizers marched the rain-soaked streets early Tuesday anyway — observing "social distancing," they said — to keep the tradition alive.
Led by police cars with flashing lights, people in uniforms and sashes marched up Fifth Avenue before dawn with a banner and flags as bagpipe music played. The brief march wasn't advertised, and the sidewalks were largely empty.
In Savannah, Georgia, which canceled its hugely popular parade for the first time in 99 years, there were no bagpipers, no cheering crowds — just two men in green blazers carrying a large Irish flag as they trudged along largely abandoned sidewalks.
"It's really strange," said Bill Bradley, carrying the flag on its long wooden pole. "It's almost like a dream, like living in some kind of nightmare." Bradley and his friend John Lowenthal, members of one of Savannah's Irish social societies, opted to walk the parade route on their own.
There were virtually no signs of revelry in a Chicago, which scrapped the nearly 60-year-old tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green in order to keep crowds away.
One or more diehards tried to turn at least part of the river green anyway. A portion of the river was turned green by someone, but it's not clear what substance was used, WTTW-TV reported.
After having to postpone shows in Boston, American Celtic punk band The Dropkick Murphys hoped to spread Irish cheer to those holed up in their homes with a concert that will be livestreamed Tuesday night on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
"We're gonna play it like there are people in front of us, at level 10," singer and bassist Ken Casey of the band, known for its popular song "I'm Shipping Up To Boston," told WBUR.
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz had ordered bars to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and asked people to resist going out for one last blowout.
Dooley's Pub, near the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, urged residents on social media to "stop on in for some corned beef and cabbage!" and pledged to keep pouring green beer until 5 p.m. The bar said it wanted to "allow our employees a chance to earn as much as they can before the shutdown pushes them into an untenable economic situation."
Neighbors in some communities organized "Shamrock Scavenger Hunts" on social media to give kids whose schools are shuttered something fun to do. Residents were told to hang a shamrock in their window so kids could go around the neighborhood and spot the shamrocks while keeping a safe distance from one another.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
Parades were canceled across the globe. Bars and restaurants that would typically be filled with partiers on St. Patrick's Day were closed to all but takeout and delivery in places like New York and Massachusetts.
Irish authorities called off Dublin's parade, which usually draws half a million revelers, and pleaded with people not to congregate at house parties.
The country's national broadcaster, RTE, urged people to post footage of their improvised, isolated celebrations on social media. The hashtag #RTEVirtualParade soon became a riot of flag-waving family processions, pets in green, white and orange tricolors and children performing Irish dancing.
In the U.K., London's festival in Trafalgar Square was called off, and the government urged Britons not to visit bars and restaurants but did not formally shut them down.
Still, landmarks around the world, including Sydney Opera House, the London Eye and The Colosseum in Rome, were lit up in green as part of Tourism Ireland's "Global Greening" project.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reportedly released from hospital
CANBERRA, Australia | Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were released from an Australian hospital on Tuesday, five days after they were diagnosed with the new coronavirus, media reported.
Queensland state's health department would not comment on media reports that the 63-year-old celebrities had been discharged from the Gold Coast University Hospital to self-isolate in a rented house.
Hanks' management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The couple arrived in Australia in late January on the Gold Coast, where an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann was to be shot. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said.
Wilson, a singer-songwriter, has performed in Brisbane and Sydney during the couple's stay in Australia.
Australian television journalist Richard Wilkins has revealed that he tested positive to the virus on Sunday. He had met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine Network's Sydney studio two days later.
Two Nine hosts who interviewed Wilson on live television on March 9, David Campbell and Belinda Russell, returned to work on Tuesday after testing negative. They had been in home isolation since Wilson's diagnosis.
Authorities said last week that several contacts Hanks and Wilson had in Australia were being traced, but no other results of those efforts have been made public.
The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people but can be severe in some cases, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may need six weeks to recover.
Sydney Nova 96.9 radio hosts Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael Wipfli are in home isolation and were tested on Monday after news of Wilkins' infection.
Wilkins broadcast from their studio on Thursday with Ten Network television entertainment editor Angela Bishop hours before Wilson's diagnosis was made public. Bishop has also been tested and is isolated at home.
Wilkins' son Christian Wilkins was also tested because he spent the night of March 10 in his father's Sydney home. The 25-year-old son is competing in the Australian version of the reality TV show "Dancing With the Stars," which is being broadcast without a studio audience because of the COVID-19 risk.
The Rolling Stones postpone tour due to coronavirus
NEW YORK | The Rolling Stones are postponing its 15-city North American tour because of the growing coronavirus outbreak.
The band announced Tuesday that its No Filter Tour, originally expected to kick off in San Diego on May 8, is postponed. The band's tour was also planned to visit some North American cities they haven't played in years, including Cleveland, St. Louis, Austin, Texas, Louisville, Kentucky, Charlotte, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.
"We're hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we'll see you very soon," the Stones said in a statement.
Tour promoter AEG is advising concertgoers to hold onto their original tickets and wait for more information.
The Stones' tour through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago. Another of the rescheduled shows featured the announcement that NASA had named a tiny tumbling stone spotted on the Martian surface after the band.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.