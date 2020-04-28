Prince Harry records message for Thomas the Tank Engine
LONDON | Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children's favorite Thomas the Tank Engine.
The Duke of Sussex introduces a new program called "Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine," which has a storyline that includes Harry's father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, as animated characters.
Set when the Prince of Wales was a boy, the story sees the friendly engine taking Sir Topham Hatt, the controller of the railway, to Buckingham Palace to receive an honor.
In his introduction — which was recorded in January before his move overseas — Prince Harry is seen sitting in an armchair, reading from a book about the train's adventures.
In a statement he said he has "fond memories of growing up with Thomas and Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures."
Thomas "has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years — entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters," he added.
In January, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America.
The split became official at the end of March, and the couple are currently in California, where Meghan was raised.
Proof of Prince Harry's attachment to the engine can also be seen in photos of his first day attending nursery in September 1987, where he is seen carrying a Thomas the Tank Engine bag.
The Rev. Wilbert Awdry released the first book in "The Railway Series" 75 years ago. It was originally created as a bedtime story for his son, Christopher, during a bout of the measles.
The plucky blue tank engine doesn't appear in the debut story. He got his own illustrated book in 1946 called "Thomas the Tank Engine" and swiftly took over from Edward, Gordon and Henry as everyone's favorite.
The train tales were turned into a stop-motion animation series in the '80s, moving into CGI in 2009. "Thomas and Friends," owned by Mattel, is now on air in over 160 countries worldwide.
British actress Rosamund Pike is also onboard "Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine," voicing a new character, an important train called the Duchess of Loughborough.
The show will be aired by Netflix in the U.S. on May 1 and on Channel 5's "Milkshake" show in the U.K. the following day. It will also be broadcast in Canada and Australia later in the month.
Hi-tech scans get under skin of 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'
THE HAGUE, Netherlands | Researchers using a battery of modern imaging techniques have gotten under the skin of Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring," but tests haven't answered the key question about the world famous painting's enigmatic subject.
"Who was the girl?" Martine Gosselink, Director of the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague said in an online presentation Tuesday of new research findings. "Spoiler alert: No, sadly we didn't find out who this young lady was and if she ever really existed. But we did get a little closer to her."
What the 2018 research project did uncover were details including how the Golden Age Dutch master painted the girl and where he got his pigments.
They even confirmed once and for all that the girl has eyelashes and revealed that she is painted in front of a green curtain that has faded from view. Such is the interest in the painting, that even the subject's facial hair — or apparent lack of it — is the subject of academic debate.
The eyelashes weren't the only hairs researchers found. Microscopic scans also revealed tiny fragments from Vermeer's paintbrushes embedded in the girl's skin.
The painting was placed in a purpose-built glass room in early 2018 so visitors to the museum could watch as researchers and their hi-tech machines took what amounted to a full-body scan of the work completed by Vermeer around 1665, which is sometimes referred to as the Dutch "Mona Lisa."
The public, however, will have to wait until they can see the museum's star painting in real life. The Mauritshuis, along with all other Dutch museums and galleries, is closed due to restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
The research findings, however, were being placed online, along with explanations from those involved.
Among them, scans that mapped the maze of tiny cracks that have formed in the paint over the years. They will allow the museum to use this research as a baseline to monitor the health of the canvas in coming years.
Analysis of microscopic paint samples was able to pinpoint where the pigments Vermeer used originated. The white lead that forms the earring comes from the Peak District in northern England, the ultramarine blue is ground from lapis lazuli found in what is now Afghanistan and the red is cochineal, made from bugs that live on cactus plants in Mexico and South America.
"It's surprising how much high quality ultramarine Vermeer used in the girl's headscarf," said conservator and project leader Abbie Vandivere. "This blue pigment was more valuable than gold in the 17th century."
Vermeer, however, didn't have to scour the world to get his materials, he most likely bought them in his hometown of Delft.
The findings don't just reveal details about Vermeer's materials, "but also tell us about Dutch and world trade in the 17th century," Vandivere said.
Research also uncovered the order in which he painted the girl on a woven canvas with a gray base layer.
As if looking over Vermeer's shoulder while he was working, research with infrared imaging showed that he began composing the work in shades of brown and black. He then drew the girl's outline in black lines before working from the green background to the foreground: The skin of her face, her yellow jacket, white collar, blue headscarf and finally the quick dabs of white that make up the pearl. Finally, he signed the top left of the canvas.
"The girl has, sadly, not revealed her identity, but we have got to know her better," Gosselink said.
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Movies that debuted on a streaming service without a theatrical run will be eligible for the Oscars, but only this year.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the change for the 93rd Academy Awards as a response to how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the film industry.
The film academy also said it will condense the two sound categories into one and prohibit DVD screeners for 2022's 94th Oscars in an effort to become more carbon neutral.
The question of eligibility has been a major question since stay at home and social distancing orders led to both the cancellation of major film festivals and the closure of movie theaters. Previously, a film would have to have a minimum seven-day theatrical run in a Los Angeles County commercial theater in order to be Oscar eligible. Now films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are made available on a home video on demand service may qualify for best picture and other categories.
"The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater. Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering," said Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement. "Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules."
The 93rd Academy Awards are scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2021.