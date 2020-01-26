'Sesame Street' comforts children displaced by Syrian war
NEW YORK | "Sesame Street" in the past year has tackled everything from foster care to substance abuse. Now its latest effort is trying to help children suffering as a result of the Syrian civil war.
Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit, educational organization behind "Sesame Street" — has launched a new, locally produced Arabic TV program for the hundreds of thousands of children dealing with displacement in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.
"The thing that became very apparent in our work on the ground is how critical the need was for the children of this region and children who have been affected by traumatic events to have the social and emotional skills they need," said Sherrie Westin, president of Social Impact & Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop.
Called "Ahlan Simsim," which means "Welcome Sesame" in Arabic, the show will feature Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover, as well as two brand new Muppets — the boy monster Jad, who had to leave his home, and Basma, a purple girl monster who befriends the young stranger. An adorable goat named Ma'zooza adds comic relief.
Each 26-minute show will explore emotions experienced by all kids but particularly relevant to those dealing with trauma and will offer coping skills for feelings like anger, fear, frustration, nervousness and loneliness. In one episode, Basma shares her toys with Jad, since he left his behind. Some of the strategies include belly breathing and expression through art.
A variety show in the second half of each episode offers creators the chance to bring in local celebrities and attract an adult audience to hammer home the message. "The humor has to be there always, which is the 'Sesame' spirit," said Khaled Haddad, an executive producer.
"Ahlan Simsim" will premiere Feb. 2 on MBC3, a pan-Arab satellite network that reaches 20 countries in North Africa, the Gulf and the Levant, as well as YouTube and national broadcasters across the region.
Production is based in the Jordanian capital Amman, with input from writers and performers from across the region. Dialects will be diversified, from Jordanian to Saudi.
"We know a lot about children and children's development and what's needed. But we always want to learn from people on the ground," said Westin. "We know that when children can see themselves, identify with these characters and when they can relate to the story lines, we are the most effective."
Targeted for children ages 3-8, the show will steer clear of the larger political, social or religious issues. "To the best of our ability we are not making political statements," Westin said.
"The spirit behind 'Sesame Street' has always been it doesn't matter if you have purple fur or yellow fur," said Scott Cameron, a two-time Emmy Award-winning producer who serves as executive producer of the new show. "It's a place where children can feel safe and supported and where real things are tackled — like fear of the dark, frustration or loneliness. We try to always do it with comedy alongside the heartfelt."
The show is at the center of a wider push together with the International Rescue Committee that includes direct services, including home visits, classrooms and health clinics, all enhanced by Sesame materials like storybooks, puzzles, games and videos. One episode, for example, will show Jad terrified of going to the doctor and then will explore that fear.
"It's more than a TV show. It's a massive intervention," said Cameron. "It's a world where children and their families can feel safe and secure. And it's a world where the media content is meant to be a portal into a fuller, broader set of humanitarian assistance."
The program was initially funded by a $100 million award by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The LEGO Foundation then awarded an additional $100 million to deepen the play-based learning of "Ahlan Simsim" and gave Sesame Workshop the chance to expand to Bangladesh to serve families affected by the Rohingya crisis.
Since the Syrian conflict broke out in 2011, some 5 million children have been displaced internally and outside Syria, according to the U.N.-backed Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic. Its report this month said the youngsters have been "robbed of their childhood" by violations from all sides.
"Sesame Street" has had a presence in the Middle East for decades, starting when the show "Iftah Ya Simsim" premiered in 1979 in Kuwait, followed by local Egyptian, Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli versions of "Sesame Street."
This time, to assess which early childhood interventions work best in crisis settings, Sesame Workshop is working with New York University's Global TIES for Children center to independently evaluate both the direct services and mass media components of the program.
Creators hope the lessons learned in the Middle East can be translated to other regions, just as things "Sesame Street" learned in American inner cities can help all children. "It will reach children throughout the Middle East but the benefits will be to all children," said Westin.
'Bad Boys,' '1917' best 'The Gentleman' at box office
PARK CITY, Utah | "Boys" trumped "Gentlemen" in movie theaters over the weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's "Bad Boys for Life" easily remained the top ticket seller over newcomer "The Gentlemen."
The third "Bad Boys" film, coming 17 years after "Bad Boys II," sold $34 million in tickets in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. The R-rated action comedy from Sony Pictures, which cost about $90 million to make, has grossed $120.6 million in two weeks domestically.
Second place went to Sam Mendes' "1917," which added theaters in its fifth week of release to keep pace with its Academy Awards momentum. The film grossed $15.8 million over the weekend to bring its North American total to $103.9 million. Worldwide, it's taken in $200.5 million.
It was a good weekend for "1917." On Saturday night, Mendes took the top prize at the Directors Guild Awards, solidifying the World War I tale as the clear Oscar frontrunner and Mendes as the favorite for best director. The film earlier triumphed at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards. And its venerated cinematographer, Roger Deakins, also won the American Society of Cinematographers award on Saturday.
The weekend's top new release was Guy Ritchie's star-studded gangster film "The Gentlemen." The STXfilms release came in on the high side of expectations with $11 million in ticket sales. The film, a return to the criminal underworld for Ritchie ("Aladdin," "Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels"), stars Matthew McConaughey as a American expat with a London marijuana empire under threat. Reviews were fairly strong for "The Gentlemen" (72% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) though many critics saw traces of racism in the film's depictions.
The Universal horror film "The Turning," a modern adaptation of Henry James' "The Turn of the Screw" that drew terrible reviews, collected $7.3 million in its debut weekend.
Ex-'Bachelor' contestant stripped of $1M fantasy sports win
BOSTON | Sports gambling giant DraftKings won't give a former "Bachelor" contestant the $1 million prize for winning an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating.
Jade Roper-Tolbert, who appeared in "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" television series in 2015, was no longer listed as the winner of DraftKings' "Millionaire Maker" contest, which involved picking a lineup of players from the NFL's four wild-card games.
"DraftKings has decided to update the standings for several contests," the Boston-based company said in a statement Saturday. A spokesman declined to elaborate.
Roper-Tolbert beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize in the "Millionaire Maker contest."
But some in the fantasy sports community were quick to complain that both she and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, also an alum of the "Bachelor" franchise, each submitted the maximum 150 entries allowed in the contest, and that nearly all the entries had a uniquely different lineup of players.
That suggests the two may have colluded to give themselves the best shot at winning the top prize, which is not allowed under the contest rules.
Roper-Tolbert has been regularly playing in DraftKings NFL contests this season, and Tolbert is a prolific fantasy sports player. The two met as contestants on "Bachelor In Paradise" and married in 2016. They have said the big win was "pure luck."
Earlier this month, when DraftKings announced it would review the contest, the couple suggested Roper-Tolbert is being singled out because she's a female celebrity.
"It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade's win is nothing more than pure luck and we are confident that DraftKings will determine the same," they said in a statement to celebrity website TMZ on Jan. 7. "Though we must ponder, would the questions, accusations and curiosity about this win be the same if the winner had been male and someone who wasn't already in the public eye?"
Salma Hayek apologizes for praising controversial new novel
NEW YORK | Salma Hayek is apologizing for promoting a controversial new novel, Jeanine Cummins' "American Dirt," without actually reading it.
"American Dirt," published Tuesday, tells the story of a Mexican woman and her 8-year-old son fleeing to the U.S. border after numerous family members are murdered in drug cartel-related violence. The heavily publicized book has been praised by Stephen King and Ann Patchett among others and was chosen by Oprah Winfrey for her book club. On Saturday, it ranked No. 4 on Amazon.com's bestseller list.
But numerous Mexican-American writers have called "American Dirt" an ill-informed narrative about Mexico that reinforces stereotypes. Cummins, a non-Mexican, even acknowledged in an author's note that she had reservations about writing the novel. She has said she wanted to personalize the issue of immigration and be a "bridge" between different worlds.
Earlier this week, Hayek had posted a picture of herself on Instagram holding the book, and she praised Winfrey for "giving a voice to the voiceless & for loving harder in response to hate." But after facing criticism online, the Mexican-American actress pulled back Friday, writing that she was unaware of any controversy.
"I thank all of you who caught me in the act of not doing my research, and for setting me straight, because that means you know me and gave me the benefit of the doubt," she wrote, "I apologize for shouting out something without experiencing it or doing research on it."