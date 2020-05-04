Taika Waititi to direct new 'Star Wars' film
NEW YORK | Taika Waititi, the New Zealand filmmaker of "Jojo Rabbit" and "Thor: Ragnarok," will direct a new "Star Wars" film.
Waititi had for months been expected to take the reins of the galaxy far, far away, having already directed the season finale of the "Star Wars" streaming spinoff "The Mandalorian." But the Walt Disney Co. waited until the franchise's unofficial holiday, May the Fourth, to make Waititi's hire official.
Waititi will co-write the film with Krysty Wilson-Cains, who wrote the World War I thriller "1917" with Sam Mendes. Both Waititi and Wilson-Cains were screenplay nominees at the Academy Awards earlier this year; Wilson-Cains for the original script to "1917" and Waititi for his adapted Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit." Waititi won.
The announcement potentially suggests the new path forward for "Star Wars" theatrical films following considerable upheaval in Lucasfilm's development plans. Last October, "Game of Thrones" David Benioff and D.B. Weiss departed their planned trilogy. Rian Johnson, director of "The Last Jedi," was developing a separate trilogy but its status is unclear. Johnson has instead been focused on a sequel to his 2019 film, "Knives Out."
In December, Lucasfilm wrapped up the Skywalker saga with the release of "The Rise of Skywalker." But that release was the worst reviewed of the previous eight "Star Wars" films and not as strong at the box office. It grossed $1.08 billion.
To help rejuvenate the franchise, Disney has turned to Marvel president Kevin Feige (who produced Waititi's "Thor: Ragnarok") and Jon Favreau, creator of the well-received "The Mandalorian."
"The Mandalorian," for which a third season is reportedly already in the works, has also opened up other series options for "Star Wars." Other shows in development include an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff starring Ewan McGregor and a spinoff from "Rogue One" based on the character Cassian Andor.
Disney added another series to its plans Monday, announcing that Leslye Headland, the co-creator and executive producer of the acclaimed Netflix series "Russian Doll," is also developing a new "Star Wars" series for Disney Plus.
No release date was released for either project.
New book aims to portray 'real' Prince Harry and Meghan
LONDON | Freed from the constraints of life as full-time royals — and enmeshed in a feud with Britain's tabloid press — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan plan to tell their story in a book penned by sympathetic journalists.
Harper Collins U.K. announced Monday that it will publish "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" in Britain and the Commonwealth on Aug. 11. The book will be published in the U.S. the same day by HarperCollins-owned Dey Street Books.
The book is written by Harper's Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie and Elle magazine royal correspondent Carolyn Durand, who said they aim to capture "the real Harry and Meghan" and "finally present the truth of misreported stories" about them.
The publisher said the book will tackle "the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond." It says the authors have been given "unique access" and the cooperation of those closest to the couple.
The announcement comes two weeks after Harry and Meghan said they would no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they called "distorted, false or invasive" stories.
Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over a series of articles in the Mail on Sunday that reproduced parts of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.
Harry, who is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and sixth in line to the British throne, married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a lavish ceremony watched around the world.
The couple later said they found the scrutiny they received from the British media intolerable and claimed it tipped into harassment.
In January, they announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America. The split became official at the end of March, and the couple have relocated to the Los Angeles area, where Meghan was raised.
Prince guitar, McCartney Beatles lyrics come up for auction
LOS ANGELES | A guitar from Prince's prime and some legendary Beatles lyrics sketched out by Paul McCartney are among the items going up for auction at a major music artifacts sale.
Julien's Auctions announced Monday that the auction taking place June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills and online will include a 1984 blue "cloud" guitar custom-made for Prince that he played in his prime period just after "Purple Rain."
The auctioneer calls the instrument, with the artist's "love" symbol on the neck and gold hardware, "one of the most important guitars from the early years of Prince's career ever to come to auction." It's projected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000, the auction house said.
A purple suit, a pendant and a pair of boots from Prince will be for sale too.
A page of McCartney's handwritten lyrics, featuring cross-outs, revisions and earlier drafts of lines for the song "Maxwell's Silver Hammer," from the Beatles' 1969 album "Abbey Road," will also be up for auction.
The lyric sheet is expected to draw between $200,000 and $300,000.
The auction will also have memorabilia from Madonna, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, the Rolling Stones, Queen, and David Bowie.
Nicolas Cage to star as Joe Exotic in limited TV series
LOS ANGELES | The Joe Exotic phenomenon keeps growing, with Nicolas Cage to star in a TV miniseries about the colorful wild animal owner made famous by the "Tiger King" docuseries.
The TV series is the first for Cage, who has played a range of characters in movies including "Leaving Las Vegas," for which he won an Oscar, "Moonstruck" and "National Treasure."
Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios are among the producers of the limited, eight-part project.
It will explore how Joe Shreibvogel became Joe Exotic and detail his effort to keep his Oklahoma zoo open "even at the risk of losing his sanity," the producers said in a statement Monday. It's based on the Texas Monthly magazine article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild" by Leif Reigstad.
Dan Laguna, who with producer Paul Young optioned the article, will write and executive produce the series, which will be seeking a distribution deal soon, producers said.
Netflix's "Tiger King" has made Joe Exotic an object of fascination and controversy. He is now known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage and is serving a federal prison sentence for his conviction in a murder-for-hire plot and for animal abuse.