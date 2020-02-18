In Disney version of ‘Extreme Makeover,’ castle gets updated ORLANDO, Fla. | Even Cinderella needs an “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
Disney officials said Monday that the iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida would be renovated over the next several months.
The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. The castle is located in the Magic Kingdom park.
Work on the castle will last through the summer. Despite the work, shows at the castle will continue as usual, Jason Kirk, a vice president of the Magic Kingdom, said in a blog post.
Elton John cancels New Zealand shows as he battles pneumonia
WELLINGTON, New Zealand | Elton John canceled his two remaining New Zealand shows late Tuesday as he continued to suffer from a bout of pneumonia.
The shows have been rescheduled for next year. Earlier this week, John needed to cut short a performance in Auckland after he lost his voice and needed medical help on stage.
Tour promoters Chugg Entertainment initially said that John was recovering and the tour would go on as planned, aside from pushing back the next performance by one day to Wednesday.
But on Tuesday night, the promoters released another statement, according to the New Zealand Herald.
Queen Elizabeth II’s nephew and wife agree to divorce
LONDON | Queen Elizabeth II’s nephew and his wife have amicably agreed to end their marriage, the couple said in a statement.
The Earl of Snowden, David Armstrong-Jones, and his wife, Serena, the Countess of Snowden, agreed to separate after more than 25 years of marriage. Armstrong-Jones is the son of the monarch’s late sister, Princess Margaret and became earl in 2017 upon the death of his father, former celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.
Portman, Copeland to speak at convention
NEW YORK | Actress Natalie Portman and dancer Misty Copeland will be sharing a stage this spring as they discuss a common identity — children’s book author.
Reedpop announced Tuesday that Portman and Copeland are among the scheduled speakers during an author’s breakfast at BookExpo, which takes place the last week of May at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Judy Blume will host the event, with other guests including best-selling writers Raj Haldar, Marie Lu and Kwame Mbalia.
Portman will be promoting her debut book, “Natalie Portman’s Fables,” in which she retells “The Tortoise and the Hare,” “The Three Little Pigs” and “City Mouse/Country Mouse.” Copeland’s “Bunheads” is the first of a planned picture book series based on her experiences in ballet. Her previous works include the memoir “Life In Motion” and the picture book “Firebird.”