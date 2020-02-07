Winfrey says King not doing well after social media backlash
NEW YORK | Oprah Winfrey says her friend Gayle King is facing death threats following a social media backlash caused by an interview with retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant.
On an appearance on "Hoda & Jenna & Friends" on Friday, Winfrey said King "is not doing well'' and has to travel with security because of threats. "She feels very much attacked."
CBS released an excerpt to promote King's interview with Leslie. The clip, distributed online and on CBS News' social media accounts, focused on a portion of the interview where Leslie addressed a Colorado sexual assault case that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed. In the clip, King asks Leslie whether the 2003 case made Bryant's legacy complicated for her. Leslie said that it did not.
Critics lashed out at King on social media for bringing up the old allegations. Actor, rap artist and television executive 50 Cent told The Associated Press he thought it was unfair because Bryant wasn't around to defend himself. Snoop Dogg posted a profane Twitter video that concluded with him urging King to back off "before we come get you." The Twitter account belonging to imprisoned comedian Bill Cosby also was critical.
King said in a video response via Twitter on Thursday that the clip was shared out of context and expressed anger at her network. "I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I'm very angry," King said. CBS later released a statement saying the clip "did not reflect the nature and tone" of the complete interview.
Winfrey criticized what she called "misogynist vitriol'' against King.
"I can see how people would obviously be very upset if you thought that Gayle was just trying to press to get an answer from Lisa Leslie," Winfrey continued. "Obviously all things pass, she will be OK, but she hasn't slept in two days."
After the alleged victim decided not to pursue the case, she and Bryant reached a settlement in 2005. Bryant, who was 24 at the time of the Colorado incident, said he had not committed sexual assault.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a January helicopter crash in Southern California. A memorial will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles later this month.
Lawmaker questions California Lottery's 'Ellen' giveaway
LOS ANGELES | A state legislator wants an audit of the California Lottery to look into a whistleblower complaint about more than $212,000 worth of Scratchers tickets that were given to Ellen DeGeneres' TV show for audience gifts.
The lottery viewed the move as a publicity boon but the complaint filed by some lottery employees contends the giveaway was a "misuse of funds," the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.
The giveaway occurred on the Dec. 3 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The lottery confirmed the show was given at no cost 425 packets that each included 72 Scratchers tickets with a face value of $500 per packet, the Times said.
The controversy has arisen just weeks before the release of a lottery audit requested last year by California Senator Ling Ling Chang after allegations of wasteful spending, improper gifts and nepotism.
Chang said the audit should investigate the TV show giveaway because she's concerned about funding that the lottery is supposed to generate for California public schools.
"I want to know how this contribution affects supplemental funding to California public schools. Does it help? I don't think so," said Chang, a Republican from Diamond Bar.
Voters approved the lottery in 1984. Initially, 34% of sales revenue was to go toward education, but the Legislature relaxed that in 2010 to allow managers to follow "best practices."
Lottery spokesman Russ Lopez said giving away more than 30,000 Scratchers tickets was intended to create positive publicity and increase sales.
He said the total media value in California from the promotional segment on the national show was about $1.6 million, as calculated by Horizon Media, a consulting firm advising the lottery that based the valuation on standard industry-media rates. The lottery also buys advertising for its games.
"The Ellen Show offered a unique opportunity to increase consumer awareness of California Lottery's contributions to public education while helping to drive sales of Holiday Scratchers," Lopez said. "This promotional opportunity allowed the lottery to achieve significant cost savings compared to buying the equivalent in media exposure via a traditional ad buy."
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice to marry in May
LONDON | Britain is set for another royal wedding. Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice will marry in London on May 29.
The palace says 31-year-old Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, will wed in the Chapel Royal of St. James's Palace. The chapel was the location for the wedding of Beatrice's great-great-great-great grandmother Queen Victoria to Prince Albert in 1840.
The queen will host a reception afterwards at Buckingham Palace.
Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, announced her engagement to real estate entrepreneur Mozzi last year. He is a Briton descended from a noble Italian family.
The father of the bride quit public royal duties in November amid an outcry over his friendship with the convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August.
An American woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, says she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein's behest, starting when she was 17. The FBI wants to question the prince as part of its Epstein investigation, but a U.S. prosecutor said last month that Andrew had been uncooperative.
The prince denies wrongdoing.
Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.
Delaware university pulls art depicting Trump decapitation
WILMINGTON, Del. | A Delaware university removed from an online showcase a piece of student artwork depicting President Donald Trump being decapitated.
Wilmington University student Jennie Williams' piece showed the Statue of Liberty slicing Trump's bloodied neck with a sword, and was meant to be a parody of Italian painter Caravaggio's 16th century work "Judith and Holofernes," The Delaware News Journal reported. A photo of the piece showed Williams had placed Trump's and Lady Liberty's heads over the subjects on the original painting.
University officials removed the piece because it did not meet the school's values, said Joe Aviola, senior director of administrative and legal affairs. Aviola said there were no explicit rules for the show, but officials reviewed the entry Tuesday and decided to remove it after someone expressed concern. William's piece had passed an initial review when it was submitted, the newspaper said.
"It's more violent than it is expression of speech," Aviola told the newspaper.
Williams submitted the piece last month as part of a contest including other student works produced during classes. She couldn't be reached for comment by the news outlet Wednesday.