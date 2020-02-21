Broadway's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' readies for Garden visit
NEW YORK | Actor Kyle Scatliffe has gone to Madison Square Garden plenty of times — for a Rangers game, a Muse concert and a WWE event. Next week, he's going back again, but this time he won't be in the seats.
Scatliffe on Wednesday will be starring in the hit Broadway play "To Kill a Mockingbird" when it relocates to the Garden for an exclusive, one-time-only performance in front of 18,000 public school children.
It will mark the first time a Broadway play has been performed at the venue nicknamed "The World's Most Famous Arena," which is home to the New York Knicks and Rangers and has hosted concerts by members of the Beatles, boxing bouts between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali and "The Concert for Bangladesh" benefit show in 1971.
"This building means a lot to me," said Scatliffe, whose dad is a huge Knicks fan. "It's really incredible to be the first play to ever do a show here. It's lights out. I'm very excited."
The play's usual Broadway home is the 1,435-seat Shubert Theatre, where it is routinely sold out. But on Wednesday, thousands of middle and high school students from all five boroughs will get to see it for free, courtesy of the Scott Rudin-led production and James L. Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company. The tickets are being distributed by the city's education department.
"To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee won a Pulitzer Prize in 1961 and has been widely praised as a sensitive portrait of racial tension in 1930s Alabama. At its core is Atticus Finch, a lawyer called upon to defend a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman.
Scatliffe said the story has stood the test of time and hopes it will inspire the students. "I'm hoping they get something out of this that they never thought they would. Theater is a transformative art. You can transform people's minds, you can transform hearts. You can bring them into a world they've never seen before and never thought they would see."
The entire current Broadway cast will be present, led by Ed Harris as Finch. They've been performing the show on Broadway regularly while also practicing for the Garden show in a warehouse in Long Island City. They've worked on the special show two days a week for the past five weeks.
Lee's iconic book has been adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin, who cut the undergrowth of minor characters and enhanced others, particularly the maid Calpurnia and Tom Robinson, the man falsely accused of rape, played by Scatliffe.
Sorkin is a New Yorker who has been to Knicks and Rangers games as well as concerts at the Garden. "My first play was done in a 99-seat church basement. And I was thrilled. I'd made it," he said. "So this is beyond my wildest dreams."
While Sorkin's script hasn't been altered, the staging has had to adapt to the cavernous space. Eight cameras will capture the action and beam it onto the Garden's curved scoreboard so everyone can see the action.
For many in the audience, "To Kill a Mockingbird" may be their first live play and their first encounter with the story. "I hope that this is the first of many, many plays that they see," said Sorkin.
Russell Harvard, a deaf actor who plays two characters in the production, called it a huge milestone. "For the students to be able to witness this and have that experience and leave with maybe aspirations of becoming an actor someday in the future, I really couldn't ask for anything more."
Roman Forum find could be shrine to Rome's founder, Romulus
ROME | Italian archaeologists unveiled to the press Friday an exciting new find from the Roman Forum, which they say could be the lost shrine dedicated some 2,600 years ago to Romulus, Rome's legendary founder and first king.
Visually, the discovery first announced Tuesday is not very remarkable: Peering down in an excavated space beneath the Curia Julia, or ancient senate house, one sees something resembling a washtub that archaeologists say is a sarcophagus, or stone coffin. There's also a cylindrical stone block, a chunky stub of what might have been an altar.
Both items are made of tuff, carved from the Capitoline Hill that overlooks the Forum, and which is home to today's City Hall.
The recently excavated area "represents a place, which in history and in the Roman imagination, speaks about the cult ofRomulus,"said archaeologist Patrizia Fortini.
Fortini says no one's hypothesizing the sarcophagus actually ever contained the bones of Romulus who, with his twin Remus, established the city near the Tiber River around 753 B.C. and founded the kingdom of Rome. It likely dates to the 6th Century BC, some 200 years after Romulus' time.
"We don't know whether Romulus physically existed" the way he was described in legends, Fortini said.
But some ancient sources claimed that Romulus was buried in the area of the find, and the sarcophagus could have served as a memorial.
Alfonsina Russo, the archaeologist in charge of the site, noted that according to some ancient traditions Romulus was killed and chopped to pieces, or ascended into heaven.
"Therefore,this cannot be his tomb, but it is very likely, we believe, that this is a memorial site, a cenotaph," Russo added.
While excavations continue, authorities hope the public will be able to stroll underground to view the find in about two years.
Legends hold that Romulus and Remus were suckled by a she-wolf as babies, but later Romulus killed his twin brother in a dispute.
Curiously, it's the second time the sarcophagus and cylindrical stone stub have been unearthed, but it's only now that archaeologists are attributing an exciting significance to them.
In 1899, an Italian archaeologist, Giacomo Boni, was the first to systematically excavate the area. He described in his writings finding "a rectangular, tub-shaped crate in tuff" and the cylindrical stone, which he likened to a tree trunk. The open-topped "crate" contained what apparently were odds and ends — fragments of pottery, pebbles, sea shells and a piece of reddish plaster.
Boni attributed no particular importance to his finds, and in the 1930s, during the regime of dictator Mussolini, a monumental staircase to the Curia building was built over the site.
"We thought it would have been destroyed'' by the 1930s construction above ground, Russo said. But Fortini's intuition told her that what Boni had found was likely a shrine to Romulus, since the area is one associated with the origins of Rome, and she sought to excavate there.
A crucial clue for Fortini to decide where to dig was the location a few meters (yards) away of a black marble pavement known by its Latin name, Lapis Niger. Fortini noted in an interview that the Lapis Niger, one of the oldest relics in the Forum, was long believed to mark a sacred spot and was linked to the origins of Rome.
Appeals court approves of $6.7M award to graffiti artists
NEW YORK | A federal appeals court in New York gave its approval Thursday to a $6.7 million award for nearly two dozen graffiti artists whose spray paintings at a once-famous site that attracted thousands of spectators were destroyed to make room for high-rise luxury residences.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that a judge was correct to award the damages against developers who destroyed the aerosol artwork in 2013. The appeals court said the action violated the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990, which protects art which has gained recognition.
The Long Island City, Queens, graffiti site known as 5Pointz was a tourist attraction that drew thousands of spectators daily and formed a backdrop to the 2013 movie, "Now You See Me." It was also a site for an Usher tour. Many of the art works were temporary.
"In recent years, 'street art,' much of which is 'temporary,' has emerged as a major category of contemporary art," the 2nd Circuit said in an opinion written by Circuit Judge Barrington D. Parker.
The decision noted that the street artist Banksy has appeared alongside former President Barack Obama and the late Apple Inc. founder Steve Jobs on Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people.
"A Banksy painting at 5Pointz would have possessed recognized stature, even if it were temporary," the appeals court said.
Since 2002, walls at the 5Pointz site had contained over 10,000 works of art as some of the renderings were temporary and were eventually painted over with the permission of the artists.
In 2013, developers seeking to capitalize on the rebirth of a once crime-ridden neighborhood destroyed the artwork after banning artists from the area and refusing to let them recover work that could be removed.
After artists sued, U.S. District Judge Frederic Block in Brooklyn concluded that the art works reflected "striking technical and artistic mastery and vision worthy of display in prominent museums if not on the walls of 5Pointz."
The judge made the award higher than it otherwise would have been after concluding the destruction of the art was willful because the artists were not given three months that the law allows to salvage their artwork.
A lawyer for the developers declined comment.
In a statement, attorney Eric Baum said the artists "are thankful and humbled by today's ruling."
The lawyer said the ruling was "a clear indication these Artists' work is important and should be respected."
Marie Cecile Flageul, a curator who worked with the 21 artists who will share the award, said the appeals ruling demonstrated how far graffiti has come from the 1970s when many artists used it to express their anger.
"Now, it's a validated art form which is collected, acquired and showcased in museums and galleries around the world," she said.
She said real estate entities in New York, Paris and London now look for ways to preserve graffiti art.
Flageul said artists in the United States, Australia, Japan, Brazil and Colombia will share the award.
Former Ukraine diplomat Marie Yovanovitch has book deal
NEW YORK | Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the career diplomat who during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump offered a chilling account of alleged threats from Trump and his allies, has a book deal.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt confirmed Friday to The Associated Press that it had acquired Yovanovitch's planned memoir, currently untitled. According to the publisher, the book will trace her long career, from Mogadishu, Somalia, to Kyiv and "finally back to Washington, D.C. — where, to her dismay, she found a political system beset by many of the same challenges she had spent her career combating overseas."
"Yovanovitch's book will deliver pointed reflections on the issues confronting America today, and thoughts on how we can shore up our democracy," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said in an announcement.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but two people familiar with the deal told the AP that the agreement was worth seven figures, even though the book is not expected until Spring 2021, months after this fall's election. They were not authorized to discuss negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss financial terms. Yovanovitch was represented by the Javelin literary agency, where other clients include former FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Yovanovitch told House investigators last year that Ukrainian officials had warned her in advance that Rudy Giuliani and other Trump insiders were planning to "do things, including to me" and were "looking to hurt" her. Pushed out of her job earlier in 2019 on Trump's orders, she testified that a senior Ukrainian official told her that "I really needed to watch my back."
Yovanovitch was recalled from Kyiv as Giuliani pressed Ukrainian officials to investigate baseless corruption allegations against Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was involved with Burisma, a gas company there. Biden, the former vice president, is a contender for the 2020 presidential election.
According to a White House transcript, Trump told Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelensky last summer that Yovanovitch, "was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news."
The allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a political opponent led to his impeachment in December on two counts by the Democratic-run House. Earlier this month, the Republican-run Senate acquitted him on both counts.
Yovanovitch, 61, was appointed ambassador to Ukraine in 2016 by President Barack Obama. She recently was given the Trainor Award, an honor for international diplomacy presented by Georgetown University and currently is a non resident fellow at Georgetown's Institute for the Study of Diplomacy.