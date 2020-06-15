First lady announces youth art project on women’s suffrage WASHINGTON | Melania Trump wants to use art to help children learn about women’s suffrage.
The first lady on Monday announced a youth art project to coincide with the ratification nearly 100 years ago of the constitutional amendment that granted women the right to vote.
The project, “Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage,” will showcase artwork by students in grades three to 12 from all U.S. states and territories.
Melania Trump said children should be included in conversations about the upcoming centennial so they can learn the history behind the women’s suffrage movement, including peaceful protests like those they see taking place in response to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects on the movie industry.
The Academy’s Board of Governors also decided to extend the eligibility window beyond the calendar year to Feb. 28, 2021, for feature films, and delay the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from December until April 30, 2021.
Drake tops BET Awards nods NEW YORK | Drake is the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month.
BET announced Monday that Drake is nominated for six honors, including video of the year and best male hip-hop artist. For both best collaboration and the viewer’s choice award, Drake is nominated twice thanks to the hits “No Guidance” with Chris Brown and “Life Is Good” with Future.
Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard lead Americana Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Singer songwriter Brandi Carlile has had a productive year and that’s led her to be the leading nominee at the Americana Honors and Awards for her roles as a solo artist, a member of the group The Highwomen, as a producer and as a songwriter.
In the nominations announced Monday for its September awards show, the Grammy-winning artist has a total of seven nominations, including artist of the year as a solo artist and duo/group of the year with The Highwomen, which includes Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. Rocker Brittany Howard, who has won Grammys with her band Alabama Shakes, is up for five nominations, including artist of the year and album of the year for her solo album “Jaime.”
The late John Prine, who died in April of COVID-19 complications, is nominated as artist of the year again, after having won it in 2018. Also nominated as artist of the year were Tanya Tucker and Yola.
The Americana Music Association said the winners will be announced during its awards show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 16, but said plans are still unfolding for the show. The association said they are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow state, local and national guidelines as they approach the show date.
This year, the award categories were expanded from four nominees to five, with the exception of song of the year, which has six nominations because of a tie.
Album of the year nominees include Tucker’s comeback album, “While I’m Livin,’” which was produced by Carlile, The Highwomen’s self-titled debut, Tyler Childer’s “Country Squire,” and Nathaniel Rateliff’s “It’s Still Alright.”