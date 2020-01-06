Weinstein charged with sex crimes in LA on eve of NY trial LOS ANGELES | Los Angeles prosecutors charged Harvey Weinstein on Monday with sexually assaulting two women on successive nights during Oscars week in 2013, bringing the new case against the disgraced Hollywood mogul on the eve of jury selection for his New York trial.
The case, brought by a task force set up by the Los Angeles County district attorney to handle sex-crime allegations against major entertainment figures, now puts Weinstein in deep legal peril on both coasts, where he built his career as the one of the most powerful — and feared — figures in show business before a barrage of allegations from more than 75 women led to his downfall and ignited the #MeToo movement.
Weinstein, 67, was charged with raping a woman at a Los Angeles hotel on Feb. 18, 2013, after pushing his way inside her room, then sexually assaulting a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the next night. He could get up to 28 years in prison on charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery.
Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let’s survive cancer in 2020
LOS ANGELES | Alex Trebek has a message of support for Congressman John Lewis as both fight pancreatic cancer.
“We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors,” Trebek said when asked what he would tell Lewis. He noted they’re the same age, 79.
Avant-garde posters unveiled as Tokyo Olympics near
TOKYO | The official posters are out for this year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
The 20 posters have been created by 19 artists in fields ranging from painting, graphic design and photography. Calligraphy and Japanese manga are also represented. Manga is the Japanese art of comics and cartooning, which is very famous in the host country.
Ben Miles to narrate audio books for ‘‘Wolf Hall” trilogy
NEW YORK | Fans of “The Crown” will likely recognize the audio book narrator for another popular saga about British royalty — Hilary Mantel’s “Wolf Hall” trilogy.
Ben Miles, who played Peter Townsend in “The Crown,” will read audio editions for “Wolf Hall,” “Bring Up the Bodies” and the upcoming “The Mirror and the Light.” Personally chosen by Mantel, Miles also has long experience with a central character in the series, Thomas Cromwell, the ill-fated chief minister to King Henry VIII. Miles has played Cromwell in the Royal Shakespeare Company adaptation of “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies.”
“Ben understands the main character from the inside,” Mantel said in a statement Monday issued by Macmillan Audio. “His insights from the rehearsal room helped shape the story. He is familiar with how all the characters grow, from first page to last. His voice is as close as can be to the voice that’s in my head as I write.”
“The Mirror and the Light,” which comes out March 10 in print, audio and digital editions, is among the year’s most anticipated new books. “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies” have sold more than 5 million copies and brought the author two Booker Prizes.