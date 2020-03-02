Long-rumored Woody Allen memoir coming in April
NEW YORK | A memoir by Woody Allen, rumored for years and once thought unpublishable in the #MeToo era, is coming out next month.
Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Monday that the book is called "Apropos of Nothing" and will be released April 7.
"The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print," according to Grand Central. "Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life."
Financial terms were not disclosed for the book, which Grand Central quietly acquired a year ago, and a spokesman declined to provide further details about the book's contents. In addition to the U.S., "Apropos of Nothing" will be released in Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Spain, followed by releases in "countries around the world." Allen will do "several interviews" for the book, Grand Central announced.
The 84-year-old Allen is an Oscar-winning filmmaker, known for such works as "Annie Hall" and "The Purple Rose of Cairo," and is among the most influential comedians of his time. But allegations by daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her as a child in the early 1990s have effectively idled his movie career in the U.S. Amazon Studios backed out of a production and distribution deal with Allen, and numerous actors have said they won't work with him anymore. His "A Rainy Day In New York" was released in Europe last year but not in this country. His current production, "Rifkin's Festival," starring Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon, was shot last summer and is seeking distribution.
Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s. But Dylan's allegations have received new attention in the #MeToo era.
An Allen memoir nearly came out more than a decade ago. He had reportedly reached a multimillion-dollar deal with Penguin in 2003, but changed his mind. In 2018-2019, several publishers, citing #MeToo concerns, reportedly rebuffed an Allen representative who was seeking a deal for his memoir. But according to a Grand Central spokesman, a deal was reached in March 2019 after Publisher and Senior Vice President Ben Sevier read a completed draft of the book.
An Allen memoir once seemed the most obvious of publications. He has had a celebrated career as a performer and director, and is known for wordplay and one-liners. He has won three Academy awards for his screenplays and has been a published writer for decades, his comic essays appearing in The New Yorker and elsewhere. His previous books include the essay collections "Without Feathers" and "Getting Even."
Allen's agreement with Hachette means he shares a publisher with one of his literary heroes, J.D. Salinger, and one of his biggest detractors, his son Ronan Farrow, whose "Catch and Kill" was released last year by the Hachette division Little, Brown and Company. Farrow won a Pulitzer Prize for his #MeToo reporting on producer Harvey Weinstein, and for years has been estranged from his father, as is Ronan's mother, Mia Farrow, who starred in "The Purple Rose of Cairo," "Hannah and Her Sisters" and other Allen movies.
This fall, a division of Macmillan will publish Dylan Farrow's debut novel, "Hush," billed as a "powerful feminist fantasy full of surprising insights."
Nik vs. the volcano: How Wallenda is prepping for new stunt
NEW YORK | Intense heat, poisonous gasses, molten lava — the conditions for Nik Wallenda's latest tightrope walk are downright hellish, and that's just the way he wants it.
Wallenda will traverse the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday in a stunt that he says will go on, no matter the conditions.
"I'm walking over an active volcano, facing every challenge that Mother Nature can throw at me from the high winds in the area to the heavy gases to, of course, the heat from that volcano, as well as the fact that it is the longest and the highest walk that I've ever attempted," he said.
"Volcano Live with Nik Wallenda" will air as a live two-hour special on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Wallenda, whose most recent tightrope walk involved crossing Times Square on a 1,300-foot (396-meter) cable, has long dreamed of crossing an active volcano. Masaya, a caldera with an active lava lake 1,800 feet (548 meters) below where Wallenda will cross, met all his criteria.
During an interview in January, Wallenda described the challenges -- or perks -- of crossing Masaya.
"Best is not what one would think. One would think best for a wire walker has to do with no winds, has to do with no gasses. For me, that all adds drama and excitement," Wallenda said. "I'm looking for that, but also the right distance. Again, this is the longest and highest I've ever done. That's one of the reasons why I really liked this particular volcano, as well as the fact that it has an active lava lake down below."
The conditions make it impossible to erect the tightrope in advance.
"The cables can't go up early because the sulfuric gasses in the air will actually eat through the cable to the point where it will actually crumble," Wallenda said. "We can't put it up in advance. It's got to be put up very short window prior to the actual walk."
That begs the question of how Wallenda practices for a stunt with every challenge that Mother Nature can send his way without seeing the rope in advance?
Blindfolded, of course. In between trips to the actual site, Wallenda has been preparing at his home in Florida.
"I will be practicing in a smoky room, but it's training believe it or not, with my eyes closed. It's training with a gas mask on. It's training with goggles on. It's training with wind machines. It's kind of throwing every element that I'll be facing," Wallenda said.
Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat and comes from a family of star tightrope-walkers.
For his last major stunt, his walk on live television over New York's Times Square, Wallenda was tethered in case of a fall. But that was more about a New York City ordinance than caring for his own safety. This time, Wallenda hopes there are not any safety protocols, other than his safety team.
"If something happens, I've trained my entire life to go down and hold that wire and wait for help," Wallenda said.
Depending on the conditions, Wallenda anticipates the one-third of a mile walk will take 30 to 35 minutes.
"It really comes down to that volcano and the way it wants to act for that day. I've been there where it's clear and I've been there where you can't see 5 feet in front of you," Wallenda said. "It doesn't matter what the weather is like, (when) it is go time, it's go time."
'Judge Judy' will end 25-year run, but star sticking around
NEW YORK | "Judge Judy" will be ending, but Judge Judy isn't going anywhere.
Confused? Judy Sheindlin's announcement Monday that her popular syndicated courtroom show will end production in 2021 sets the stage for her return in a different format even as her old show may not really go anywhere.
The tough-talking former New York family court judge has ruled her television courtroom since 1996 and its popularity made her the highest-paid personality in TV. She announced on "Ellen" that next season will be her 25th and last making original episodes of "Judge Judy."
After that, the 77-year-old mediator will be making a new show called "Judy Justice" that will debut in fall 2021.
"If you're not tired, you're not supposed to stop," Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres.
CBS, meanwhile, has made a two-year deal with stations that currently carry "Judge Judy" to air reruns of the program. Based on 25 years of a regular production schedule, it's likely there are some 5,000 episodes of the program in CBS' library, said Bill Carroll, a program consultant and expert in the syndication market.
Currently, most markets air two half-hour episodes of "Judge Judy" back-to-back on weekdays, and the second one is usually a rerun from a past year. It's done so seamlessly that many viewers don't notice it's an old episode; in fact, ratings for the second half hour are often better, Carroll said.
It's a winner for CBS if the show continues to be successful without the production costs — particularly Sheindlin's salary — of new material, he said.
"At this point, if I'm CBS I have an asset that I've already paid for," he said. "My only costs are promotion and delivery. That's money in the bank."
Sheindlin isn't saying anything about "Judy Justice" and its format, whether it's a talk show or some judging panel. Executives probably don't want anything that looks too much like "Judge Judy."
"Even if it's not successful, she's got enough money that it doesn't matter," Carroll said. "I don't see how she loses. I don't see how CBS loses."
Public Enemy kicks out Flavor Flav after campaign dispute
NEW YORK | Public Enemy has abruptly fired founding member Flavor Flav following a public spat over a decision by members of the rap pioneers to perform at a Bernie Sanders campaign event.
Public Enemy "will be moving forward without Flavor Flav," the band said in a brief statement Sunday. "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well."
Flavor Flav responded on Twitter on Monday with incredulity, writing to band leader Chuck D: "You wanna destroy something we've built over 35 years OVER POLITICS?" He scolded the rap pioneer: "I'm very disappointed in you and your decisions right now."
The dispute kicked off when Flavor Flav and his attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders' campaign on Friday, arguing that Sunday's concert and campaign rally in Los Angeles by Public Enemy Radio had used Flavor Flav's "unauthorized likeness, image, and trademarked clock."
"While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy," the letter states. "There is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav." In Monday tweets, he called it "misleading marketing" and said he did not want to endorse a candidate.
In the band's statement, the group said Public Enemy Radio — a Chuck D-led offshoot featuring DJ Lord, Jahi, and the S1Ws — would continue to perform and will release an album in April.
Chuck D over the weekend wrote on Twitter that his dispute with Flavor Flav stretched deep into the past and "my last straw was long ago."
Flavor Flav recently sued Chuck D, alleging he hasn't received a royalty check for their music, live shows or merchandise in several years.