Grammys make awards changes NEW YORK | The Recording Academy is making changes to several Grammy Awards categories, including the often-debated best new artist title, and having nomination review committee members sign disclosure forms to prevent conflicts of interest.
The new rules announced Wednesday will affect the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will air live on Jan. 31, 2021.
The best new artist award has been criticized for decades, and the academy has tried to evolve with the ever-changing music industry by continually updating the category’s rules. In recent years, the award has been scrutinized because the academy placed a song and album limit, disqualifying certain performers. But the new rules say, “there is no longer a specified maximum number of releases prohibiting artists from entering” the category.
JK Rowling responds to critics
LOS ANGELES | “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling said she refuses to “bow down” to criticism about her recent comments on transgender people.
Rowling published a lengthy post on her blog website Wednesday in response to the backlash and her concerns over “new trans activism.” She has been under hefty scrutiny about her thoughts on transgender identity from the LGBTQ community along with Eddie Redmayne and Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in the Harry Potter film franchise.
“I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it,” she said.
Greece to reclaim ancient horse
ATHENS, Greece | The Greek Culture Ministry said Wednesday it would seek the repatriation from New York of a 2,700-year-old bronze horse statuette which it says was illegally exported from Greece, after a U.S. court rejected an auction house’s bid to proceed with the sale of the artifact.
A ministry statement said the appeals court’s decision was of “enormous legal importance” and would have broad implications for works of cultural heritage from other countries, too.
Organizers: Musikfest to be mostly virtual
BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Musikfest, which draws more than a million people over several days each year to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, will be mostly a virtual event this year, with 80 performances livestreamed directly to fans, organizers said Wednesday.
The festival’s 37th edition will still run July 31 to Aug. 9 but will include 40 exclusive concerts streamed at Musikfest.org as part of Virtual Musikfest, along with 40 performances by bands airing live from the Service Electric TV studios, ArtsQuest leaders said Wednesday.
The status of Musikfest had been up in the air since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“This is an unprecedented situation,” said Kassie Hilgert, president & CEO of ArtsQuest. “I don’t think I even had ever thought about this in my tenure at Musikfest.”
ArtsQuest hasn’t been able to hold any events since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual Musikfest will mean a loss of $70 million to $75 million in revenues for the Lehigh Valley, which Hilgert called “an enormous hit.”
Patrick Brogan, ArtsQuest Center chief programming officer and manager, said the loss of many food and beverage sales will also be devastating. although people will still be able to go to the SteelStacks campus and get food from vendors.
“All of the revenue streams will be challenged by the millions of dollars,” Brogan said.
ArtsQuest officials are waiting to see if they can add in any live, in-person, ticketed concerts, which would seat a maximum of 250 people seated 6 feet apart.
“This is going to be evolving and changing over the next few weeks,” Hilgert said.
ArtsQuest is working to reschedule Willie Nelson, Poison, Rob Zombie and Shinedown shows to Musikfest 2021. Ticketholders are being asked to hold onto their tickets for those shows until the new dates are confirmed.
Musikfest got its start in 1984 and last year drew a record estimated crowd of more than 1.2 million people.